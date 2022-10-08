Last updated on .From the section Golf

LPGA Mediheal Championship - round two leaderboard -11 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -7 P Reto (SA); -6 P Bouchard (Fra), Ji Eun-hee (Kor), Kang Hae-ji (Kor), X Lin (Chn), R Liu (Chn), G Lopez (Mex), S Meadow (NI) Selected others:-5 G Hall (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff extended her lead to four shots at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

The 34-year-old carded a three-under par second round of 69, which included six birdies and three bogeys, to move to 11 under.

South Africa's Paula Reto, who shot 70, is second on seven under at the Saticoy Club in Somis, California.

"I feel really good. Playing really consistent, and I feel in control of my game," said Ewart Shadoff.

"[I'm] just staying in my routine and hitting some good shots, rolling in the putts, so everything seems to be going well so far."

Ewart Shadoff, who carded 64 in the first round, is seeking her first professional Tour win.

The Yorkshire-born world number 93 is yet to win a title in 12 seasons on the LPGA Tour but has recorded 27 top-10 finishes.

"Shooting such a low number yesterday, you can't expect to go out there and do that, shoot another eight, nine under, again," added Ewart Shadoff.

"So I think I just played very similar today to yesterday. A couple of putts here and there just didn't fall.

"Overall, I'm striking the ball well, hitting a lot of fairways, which I think is key out here."