Last updated on .From the section Golf

Stephanie Meadow is aiming to clinch a place at next month's LPGA Tour Championship

LPGA Mediheal Championship - round two leaderboard -11 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -7 P Reto (SA); -6 S Meadow (NI), R Liu (Chn), G Lopez (Mex), X Lin (Chn), P Roussin (Fra), Ji Eun-hee (Kor), Kang Hae-ji (Kor) Selected others: -5 G Hall (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

Stephanie Meadow's second-round 70 left her in a share of third place at the Mediheal Championship - five behind leader Jodi Ewart Shadoff.

On a tougher scoring day at the Saticoy Club in Somis, California, Meadow's two-under-par round moved her up the field to six under.

England's Ewart Shadoff's 69 extended her two-shot overnight advantage to four over South Africa's Paula Reto.

Meadow, 30, is a seven-strong group on six under.

Those sharing third spot with the Northern Irishwoman are Chinese duo Xiyu Lin and Ruixin Liu, 2009 US Women's Open winner Ji Eun-Hee Ji, France's Pauline Roussin, Mexico's Gabi Lopez and South Korea's Kang Hae-ji.

Meadow moved to eight under after carding four birdies in her opening 12 holes before bogeys on four and seven saw her drop back to six under but she was content with her position at the halfway point.

"I played really solid on the front and just got a few bad breaks on the back. It's a 72-hole tournament. You're going to have a rough stretch," she said.

"I just kept it going. Wasn't my best stuff, but happy to be moving on to the weekend and in good position."

Meadow went into this week's event in 79th place in the LPGA's Race to CME Globe season standings and is 129th in the world rankings with her best finishes this year tied tied 10th places at the JTBC Classic in March and PGA Championship major in June.

With three further regular season events taking place following the Mediheal Championship, Meadow will need to move into the top 60 in the LPGA rankings to clinch a place at the Tour Championship which takes place in Florida from 17-20 November.

"It's what we all play for. It's bonus money, right? That's our year end, that is our reward for playing good all year," Meadow added.

"Obviously the purse is huge, so it's what we play for and, we play to win out here too, but making Tour Championship is still special."

World number 93 Ewart Shadoff is yet to win a title in 12 seasons on the LPGA Tour but has recorded 27 top-10 finishes and her impressive opening 36 holes comes just days after compatriot Charley Hull won at The Ascendant.