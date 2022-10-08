Last updated on .From the section Golf

Ewart Shadoff has carded rounds of 64, 69 and 69 in California

LPGA Mediheal Championship - round thee leaderboard -14 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -10 P Reto (SA); -9 C Boutier (Fra), A Lee (US), H Shibuno (Jpn); -8 D Kang (US), X Lin (Chn), Y Saso (Jpn) Selected others:-7 S Meadow (NI); -6 G Hall (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff maintained her four-shot lead at the LPGA Mediheal Championship following the third round.

The 34-year-old carded a three-under 69 on the penultimate day to move to 14 under at the Saticoy Club in Somis, California.

Ewart Shadoff, who is seeking her first professional Tour win, made three birdies in a bogey-free third round.

"Overall, I feel really comfortable with how I'm hitting the ball," said Ewart Shadoff.

"I hit my driver really well again today. I hit a lot of greens again and I think my putting speed [on unusually slow greens] was really good."

The Yorkshire-born world number 93 is yet to win a title in 12 seasons on the LPGA Tour but has recorded 27 top-10 finishes.

Ewart Shadoff added: "Anything can happen on a Sunday.

"Four shots is nice but there are world-class players around me so I just have to stick to my game, concentrate on my game and stay in the moment."

South Africa's Paula Reto also carded a round of 69 to stay in second place on 10 under, with Celine Boutier, Andrea Lee and Hinako Shibuno a shot further back.