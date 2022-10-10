Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jodi Ewart Shadoff is the 10th first-time winner on the tour this season

LPGA Mediheal Championship - final leaderboard -15 J Ewart Shadoff (Eng); -14 Y Saso (Jpn); -13 P Reto (SA), G Hall (Eng), D Kang (US); -12 A Lee (US); -11 SY Kim (Kor) Selected others: -4 S Meadow (NI); -1 G Dryburgh (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff clinched her first LPGA Tour title as she held on to claim a one-shot victory at the Mediheal Championship in California.

The 34-year-old, who began the final day with a four-shot lead, recorded a one-under 71 to finish on 15 under as she edged out Japan's Yuka Saso.

Ewart Shadoff's compatriot Georgia Hall finished tied third on 13 under.

"It's a little bit surreal," said Ewart Shadoff, after earning her maiden triumph at the 246th attempt.

She added: "I didn't know if this moment would ever come.

"I'm just really grateful for everybody who's on my team. Last year was really hard - I'm standing here because of them. I'm just really grateful."

Ewart Shadoff, who struggled with injury last year, briefly lost the lead after a front nine featuring two bogeys and a birdie.

However the Yorkshire-born world number 93, who had recorded 27 top-10 finishes in her bid for a first success, steadied herself by picking up shots on the 12th and 14th. Victory was closed out with four successive pars.

"I've been through a lot in the past couple of years, injuries, and last year was really tough. I found it a pretty significant mental challenge to get through that," she said.

"There were times during last year I didn't think I would be playing this year so to be stood here today is really awesome.

"I didn't give up on myself. I have a lot to be grateful for."

Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow finished in a tie for 32nd on four under after a disappointing 75 on Sunday.