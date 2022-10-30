Last updated on .From the section Golf

Smith's last victory came in the European Open five years ago

Portugal Masters final leaderboard -30 J Smith (Eng); -27 G Green (Mal) -22 T Pulkkanen (Fin); -21 E Pepperell (Eng); -19 H Long (Ger) Full leaderboard

England's Jordan Smith broke down in tears after finishing on 30 under par to win the Portugal Masters and claim his first victory since 2017.

The 29-year-old triumphed by three shots, having led from the first round at Dom Pedro Victoria.

"It's just nice to finally get this second win," said the Wiltshire golfer.

Malaysia's Gavin Green finished second, with Finn Tapio Pulkkanen five shots further back in third and England's Eddie Pepperell fourth on 21 under.

Several top-10 finishes have featured in a fine 2022 for Smith but this was his first triumph since the European Open five years ago.

He carded a 63 to follow rounds of 62, 67 and 62 at the par-71 course and moves up to ninth in the DP World Tour rankings.

German Sebastian Heisele, 34, was joint fifth on 19 under alongside compatriot Hurly Long, who was playing his last round before retirement.