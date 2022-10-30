Last updated on .From the section Golf

World number 48 Seamus Power was the highest-ranked player in the Bermuda Championship field

Ireland's Seamus Power clinched the second PGA Tour win of his career as a closing 70 earned him a one-shot victory in the Bermuda Championship.

Power, 35, held his nerve on the back nine to hold off the challenge of second-placed Thomas Detry of Belgium and boost his Ryder Cup chances.

Power shared the lead with US rookie Ben Griffin going into the final day after three six-under-par 65s.

Griffin's final round of 72 meant he finished tied for third.

He had led by two after successive birdies at the 10th and 11th, but then bogeyed his next three holes as Power's birdie on 14 moved him one ahead.

Detry finished with birdies on 17 and 18 to push Power all the way with a closing round of 70, but Power closed out victory despite bogeying the final hole when his approach shot slipped off the green's false front.

Waterford man Power's previous PGA Tour win at last year's Barbasol Championship helped propel him into the world's top 50 for the first time.

Starting the tournament in 48th position, he was the top-ranked player in this week's field in Bermuda.

Power has made no secret of his ambition to represent Europe at the Ryder Cup in Rome next September, and this victory has boosted his chances of that.

"This course was always going to be a tale of two sides," Power told Sky Sports.

"You're going to make some birdies on the front and I knew it was going to be really hard coming in. I made hard work of it in the end, but I'm delighted to get it done."

He added: "It's a completely different feeling (to his first tournament win) but it's just as special. I play a lot of tournaments and it's going to take a little while to sink in."