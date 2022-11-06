Last updated on .From the section Golf

Northern Irish 19-year-old Tom McKibbin secured a DP World Tour card for next season after firing a superb closing 66 at the Challenge Tour's Grand Final.

McKibbin went into this week's event in Majorca 15th in the second-tier tour's rankings and needing to remain in the top 20 to earn a full tour card.

After opening rounds of 73, 73 and 70, McKibbin had work to do having dropped to 17th in the projected rankings.

However, his seven-birdie six-under-par 66 sealed his card for next season.

The Galgorm Castle touring professional's nerveless round left him in a share of sixth place, guaranteeing himself a DP World Tour card as he finished 10th in the season rankings.

After two opening pars on Sunday, McKibbin birdied four of his next six holes before his sole dropped shot of the day at the ninth saw him reach the turn in 33.

McKibbin picked up further shots with birdie fours at the 11th and 13th before rolling in a 10-footer for another at the last to seal his full tour card.

The Hollywood man's six-under-par total left him three behind winner, England's Nathan Kimsey whose one-shot triumph over compatriot John Parry and South Africa's Bryce Easton also secured him the Race to Mallorca title as he topped the overall rankings.

Parry and Easton's performances also saw them squeezing into the all-important top 20 in the rankings as did France's Jeong Woen Ko and England's Matthew Baldwin who shared fourth place on seven under.

Cork man John Murphy missed out on a full card as his closing 75 left him seven over for the tournament and in a projected 44th spot in the season standings.

2015 World Junior Champion McKibbin turned professional 18 months ago after missing out on Walker Cup selection and also seeing his plans of undertaking a collegiate golf scholarship in the US not coming to pass because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

His performance in Majorca was his eighth top-10 finish on this season's Challenge Tour with his best performances a share of third at the Cape Town Open and second place at the Irish Challenge at the K Club.

McKibbin also finished tied for the 10th in the DP World Tour's World Invitational played at Galgorm Castle in August.