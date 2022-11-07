Langer's victory came in Boca Raton, the Florida city just north of Miami where he has a home

Tenacity is the word that springs to mind after terrific weekend victories from the extraordinarily enduring Bernhard Langer and the ever improving Scot Gemma Dryburgh.

The 65-year-old Langer posted the 120th professional win of his glittering career by claiming the TimberTech Championship on the Champions Tour in Florida after Dryburgh secured her first LPGA title at the TOTO Japan Classic last Sunday.

Langer broke his own record as the oldest winner on the PGA Tour's veterans' circuit with a six-shot triumph over Paul Goydos and Thongchai Jaidee. In his second round 63 the German legend beat his age by two strokes.

He now has an astonishing 44 senior wins, just one shy of Hale Irwin's record which he appears to be tenaciously hunting down. "I'm getting closer and closer," Langer warned.

"I'm also getting older and older, so the clock is ticking and I might have another two or three years where I could win."

This is a man who only two years ago became the oldest to make the cut at the Masters. The ever youthful two-time Augusta champion also outscored the much vaunted Bryson DeChambeau that week.

And he continues to set impeccable standards. "You've got to be healthy, hungry, willing to work, have a good support system, a great caddie and good coach," Langer stated.

"Many people when they get to 50, 60, they're going to say, 'Well, I've had a good career and I'm going to take it a little easy and all that.' You can't do that out here, there's too many good players."

Among them is Padraig Harrington, a winner of three majors and 14 years Langer's junior, beaten into fourth place, seven shots behind at last week's tournament.

"He's somebody I would have probably admired the most as a pro," the Irishman said on the eve of the event. "He's the most professional out there, he's a pro's pro, he's got the most out of his game.

"It doesn't surprise me what he's doing. He's fit and strong, which is great motivation for the rest of us.

"Keep yourself in shape, work hard, you can keep playing competitively as long as you have that drive. Bernhard really has kept the drive."

Langer, Europe's successful Ryder Cup captain in 2004, is vowing to keep going for as long as he feels fit enough but admits it that is not a straightforward proposition.

"The body starts to ache here and there," he said. "Then just being away from family and friends is tough.

"I've been doing this 50 years now, because I turned pro when I was 15, so 50 years traveling and being away and all over the place, it takes its toll.

"I've learned to manage, I think, my time where I just play a little bit less and spend more time with family, with kids and now grandkids."

Dryburgh's victory was the first by a Scottish woman on the LPGA Tour since Catriona Matthew 11 years ago

Dryburgh, at the age of 29, is at the opposite end of her career. It was less than two years ago that the Aberdonian was telling BBC Sport of the "weight off her shoulders" when she emerged from Q School to secure a place on the LPGA Tour.

Dryburgh admitted that she had been "out of her depth" when she first became eligible for the elite circuit in the women's game four years ago.

But after winning back her playing privileges, she finally felt confident she could live with the world's best. Before last week's tournament in Japan she even had a premonition that her first victory would soon arrive.

"I was in Korea last week with friends and I said to them: 'I'll mention you in my speech'," she revealed. "Just as a joke."

It became seriously true when Dryburgh seized her moment with a pair of superb 65s over the weekend in Japan to win by four strokes.

There was plenty of pressure on the final day, but a stunning birdie at the difficulty 11th proved a decisive moment. She hit a long approach to four feet and drained the putt before adding composed birdies at the 13th, 14th and 15th holes.

"I had an incredible shot there (at the 11th) and it was a nice birdie," Dryburgh said.

She becomes only the fourth Scottish woman to win on the LPGA after Catriona Matthew, Janice Moodie and Kathryn Imrie. Her victory follows those of fellow Britons Charley Hull and Jodi Ewart Shadoff in recent weeks.

Hard work, dedication and yes, tenacity, paid off in wonderful style. "It's overwhelming to be honest," Dryburgh admitted. "This was a dream of mine for a long time."