Woods suffered serious injuries in a car crash in February 2021

Tiger Woods has announced that he will return to action in next month's Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

Woods, 46, has not played since the Open Championship at St Andrews in July, when he missed the cut.

The 15-time major winner, who suffered severe leg injuries in a car crash last year, has only played nine competitive rounds in 2022.

His return comes at an event which takes place from 1 to 4 December at Albany outside of Nassau.

The American won the event, which serves as a benefit for his TGR Foundation and other charities, five times between 2001 and 2011.

Woods had already said he would team up with Rory McIlroy against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match. in Florida on 10 December.

Spieth is expected to be in the 20-man Bahamas field, alongside players including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood.

Woods previously admitted he will never play a full tournament schedule again after his car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He finished 47th in the Masters this year and withdrew from the US PGA Championship following a third round of 79.