Hull claimed her second LPGA Tour victory with a one-shot win in The Ascendant in October

Aramco Team series second-round leaderboard -9 Hull (Eng); -8 Elena Carta (Ita); -8 Hedwall (Swe); -8 Babnik (Slo); -7 Garcia (SA); -7 Pelaez (Spa); -6 Komulainen (Fin); -6 Williams (Wal); -6 Swayne (VI); -6 Bringner (Swe) Selected Others: -5 Hall (Eng); -5 Law (Eng); -5 Beveridge (Sco) Full leaderboard

England's Charley Hull will take a one-shot lead into the final individual round of the Aramco Team Series in Jeddah.

The world number 17 made her seventh birdie of the day on the 18th to shoot a bogey-free 65 in Saudi Arabia.

Hull leads defending champion Pia Babnik, Caroline Hedwall and Virginia Elena Carta, who are eight under.

"I've just put some good work in this year and now it's all coming together," the 26-year-old said.

She added: "I missed a three-foot birdie putt on five, I lipped out on three for birdie so I could have been nine under, but I'm not complaining.

"I wasn't actually all that confident before I came out this week, I was feeling a bit anxious, but I feel better now."

The team championship, which is led by captains Christine Wolf and Nicole Garcia, will be decided after the individual event has finished on Saturday.

Team Wolf and Team Garcia tied on 29 under after 36 holes of play, and will take to the 18th hole for a play-off.