Jon Rahm calls golf's world rankings 'laughable' at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments40

Rahm has this week been awarded honorary life membership to the DP World Tour

Jon Rahm has branded golf's new world ranking system as "laughable" after it left this week's season-ending finale on the DP World Tour with half as many points as the regular PGA Tour event being played simultaneously in the United States.

World number five Rahm is one of several leading names here in Dubai for the $10m (£8.4m) DP World Tour Championship.

The 50-strong field, limited to the leading performers on the Race to Dubai this year, is headed by number one Rory McIlroy and boasts eight players from the world's top 30.

By contrast the PGA Tour's RSM Classic in Georgia has only four golfers from the top 30, with number 12 Tony Finau its highest ranked competitor. The 156 players teeing it up at Sea Island include world No 915 Chris Stroud and veteran Davis Love III, who is ranked 2,856.

"I'm going to be as blunt as I can, I think the OWGR right now is laughable," Rahm said before the Middle East tournament which starts on Thursday.

"I understand what they are trying to do with the depth of field but having the best players in the world automatically makes the tournament better," Rahm added.

"I don't care what their system says. I think they have made a mistake. I think some aspects of it might be beneficial but I think they have devalued the value of the better players.

"The 30 best players of the year should not be punished because it's a smaller field. Depth of field doesn't mean a better tournament.

"I could go on and on. I think they have missed the mark on that stance quite a bit."

Ranking points are now determined on a tournament's total strength of field rating. With only 50 players competing on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates this week, the tournament has a field rating of 121 points with around 22 points going to the winner.

The full field RSM event has a rating of 223.16 with the champion likely to gain 38.38 points.

These feed into a ranking calculation which is weighted on recency of results and an average determined by the number of counting events each player has played over the past two years.

Following Rahm's outburst, DP World Tour chief Keith Pelley, who is a board member of the Official World Golf Rankings, told BBC Sport there had been an initial need to alter the rankings formula, but is promising to raise Rahm's concerns.

"There is no doubt that Jon Rahm's conversation and some of the other noticeable changes around OWGR will be a topic at our next board meeting," he said.

"It is prudent to bring it up based on our top players and their comments.

"The OWGR is a hot topic for many reasons. There were four universities that did a detailed study and all came to the conclusion that the world rankings didn't necessarily reflect the game of golf.

"As a result we implemented a new system. And like with any new system you evaluate it and modify it if changes are needed."

Earlier this week McIlroy backed the new system which was first implemented in August.

"You've got a 50-man field here versus a 144-man field there," he said.

"So just in terms of how the strengths of field is calculated, they have 90 more players to contribute to their strength of field.

"So the reason that this has got 21 points and the RSM has got 39 is the person that wins the RSM has to beat 139 other guys. You only have to beat 49 other guys here.

"It's a much fairer system."

This opinion sets the Northern Irishman at odds with his Spanish Ryder Cup team-mate and Rahm doubled down on his criticism of the new formula.

"Would you rather win a tournament when you have the number one player in the world there or the 30th or 6th there?" said the 28-year-old former US Open winner.

"I think it's more valuable if you're beating best players in the world. I think a lot of people would agree and I think it should reflect that."

Comments

Join the conversation

40 comments

  • Comment posted by fairn, today at 11:27

    But hasn't the OWGR always favoured the (US) PGA Tour over any other tours? Seems a reasonable explanation for the European Ryder Cup successes over the last few decades despite fielding teams that were way lower in the rankings - actually, they are just as good at golf, and maybe better!

  • Comment posted by mi do do, today at 11:26

    Nice play

  • Comment posted by Danny Doyle, today at 11:26

    The fairest system is based on what you score and a course rating instead of player rating. Strokes gained is already factored in, so it’s all there to be worked with just seems to be over complicating it for no good reason.

  • Comment posted by Botham81, today at 11:25

    "but is promising to raise Rahm's concerns" given the huge LIV carrot dangling in his face

    What a mess. JOYFUL to watch :D

  • Comment posted by Geoff, today at 11:25

    Does any of this really matter. The players want to earn good money and the best ones earn an enormous amount of it.
    They are doing something they love to do and in a world of people earning a pittance doing something they don't want to do, just get on with it and enjoy the moment, while it lasts.
    Loved golf once and was a decent player but cannot stand watching it now, fall asleep after 10 mins

  • Comment posted by twinprime, today at 11:24

    Rahm is right about this event - but the typical DP event shouldn't get 1/10th the points of the PGA event the same week.

  • Comment posted by Mogmentum, today at 11:22

    Money money money

  • Comment posted by downroverdown, today at 11:21

    If they offered Groucho marks for whinging, the by now thoroughly irritating McIlroy would win the cigar. Jon Rahm seems to talk a lot of sense.

  • Comment posted by margaret, today at 11:18

    Right again Rory, well said.

  • Comment posted by Gerrardswhiskers, today at 11:15

    Sure sky will be prioritising broadcasting the PGA tour with adverts every 5 minutes rather than the DP world tour final. Liverpool FC are training in Dubai so could be some interesting spectators. If the owgr is correct why is mcilrory there? Oops I forgot he is only interested in bashing Greg Norman and earning a s**t ton of money these days

  • Comment posted by bob b, today at 11:14

    Boo hoo, cry more. Move with the times. Norman and LIV is where golf is headed and all the better. More money, more exciting formats. Great for golf.

    • Reply posted by peter benson, today at 11:19

      peter benson replied:
      Hope you enjoy it Bob, loads of Liv golf on tv.

  • Comment posted by colinbullock, today at 11:13

    What happens if world number 1 plays world number 2 in a one off match? Should the winner get 39 points, 21 or 4? What you need is a system that can take into account any number of players and their ranking, even in a one off matchup. May be some sort of sliding scale which shouldn't be too difficult with a modern computerised system?

  • Comment posted by Saints, today at 11:11

    I'm finding golf quite therapeutic - every time I feel like I've lost at life I can just reflect on just how badly the golfing authorities have messed up the once-in-a-generation opportunity they had to grow the game post pandemic when interest just exploded.

  • Comment posted by Joe G, today at 11:07

    I think Rahm is confusing prize money and ranking points.

    An event with more top players will attract better sponsors, more TV interest and in turn much more prize money.

    But, an event that has a much bigger field and whilst lacking as many Top 20 players draws all the extra players from the top 150 will be harder to win.

    This is why Majors have such a variety of winners.

    • Reply posted by saddletramp, today at 11:12

      saddletramp replied:
      So if a tournament has 200 players with the highest ranked player 51.
      It is harder to win than a tournament with 50 players who are ranked 1-50.

      What planet are you on ?

  • Comment posted by John Morrison, today at 10:58

    Of course size of field matters as does the quality of field so the system should take into account both …
    Size of field could be banded up to 75 x pts, 76 - 100 y pts, 101 - 125 z pts, etc. then factored by the average world ranking of the field. Doesn’t seem so difficult, does it?

  • Comment posted by L Mitchell, today at 10:54

    Seems like they need a Duckworth/Lewis type of weighting given to, say, the top 100 players (above one hundred give a standard figure) and configure points allocated to the comp dependent on points values of those entered.

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 10:54

    Golf has lost its way with too much infighting and bitching amongst the so called "tours" sort it out and move on

    • Reply posted by Saints, today at 11:09

      Saints replied:
      Totally agree, plays into the hands of YouTube golfers though, RS, Good good, etc, even tubes and Ange golf which is arguably more watchable than the current shower, I turn off from anything other than majors now

  • Comment posted by argyllian, today at 10:50

    Does anyone really care? There is more important things in the World.

    • Reply posted by Saints, today at 11:14

      Saints replied:
      Like your opinion you mean?

  • Comment posted by Lol Lollington, today at 10:47

    I'm sure we'll see Rory in Qatar in a PGA Rolex VIP box watching the World Cup while simultaneously preaching how barbaric the Saudi regime is.

    • Reply posted by NM, today at 11:03

      NM replied:
      Interesting, too, that he's saying that the whole thing needs someone who can try and mend fences. Given his language over the last few months, that has to rule him out, and maybe he should exit stage left too.

