Rahm is aiming for his ninth title on the DP World Tour

DP World Tour Championship third-round leaderboard -15 J Rahm (Spa); -14 M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -13 A Noren (Swe); -12 R McIlroy (NI), T Hatton (Eng); -10 A Meronk (Pol), T Fleetwood (Eng) Selected others: -5 S Horsfield (Eng); -4 R Ramsay (Sco); -2 S Lowry (Ire) Full leaderboard

Spain's Jon Rahm holds the lead going into the final round of the DP World Tour Championship after hitting a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 in Dubai.

Rahm is on 15 under par, one ahead of England's Matt Fitzpatrick.

Rory McIlroy, who started the day tied for 11th on five under, is back in contention after equalling Rahm's 65.

Despite two early bogeys, the Northern Irishman shot seven birdies and an eagle to sit level with England's Tyrrell Hatton on 12 under.

Hatton and Fitzpatrick had started round three as leaders but Hatton hit four bogeys to end on level par.

Meanwhile, Fitzpatrick, who could end the season as European number one with victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates, carded a two-under 70.

A third win at the season-ending event would see Fitzpatrick, 28, finish top of the rankings and win the Race to Dubai for the first time, unless McIlroy is second.

If Fitzpatrick is runner-up on Sunday then the US Open champion would require McIlroy to finish worse than seventh to claim the Harry Vardon Trophy.