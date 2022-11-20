Close menu

US PGA Tour: Adam Svensson wins RSM Classic as Callum Tarren enjoys best result

Callum Tarren of England reacts to his birdie putt on the 18th green
Callum Tarren birdied the final hole but finished two shots behind Svensson
RSM Classic final-round leaderboard
-19 A Svensson (Can); -17 C Tarren (Eng), S Theegala (US), B Harman (US)
Selected others: -15 S Power (Ire); -12 B Taylor (Eng), R Knox (Sco); -11 J Rose (Eng)
Full leaderboard

England's Callum Tarren achieved his best finish on the PGA Tour with joint-second place at the RSM Classic.

Canada's Adam Svensson won his first tour title after finishing on 19 under par, two shots clear of Tarren and US pair Sahith Theegala and Brian Harman at Sea Island Golf Club, Georgia.

Tarren, 32, had enjoyed three top-10 finishes in his career but never placed in the top three.

However his final round of 64 was not enough to overturn Svensson's lead.

Svensson's birdie putts on the 16th and 17th holes were enough to see him break clear of the pack.

"It's not even real right now. I'm just so happy, I put so much work in. To win on the PGA Tour means everything to me," the 28-year-old said.

His first Tour victory came on what was a 70th PGA start for the world number 174.

