Maguire shot 70 in her third round

Leona Maguire is tied for second and two shots off the lead going into the final round of the Andalucia Open de Espana.

The Cavan golfer is on 12 under after shooting a third-round 70 on Saturday.

Switzerland's Morgane Metraux is in the lead on 14 under, with Cayetana Fernandez and Caroline Hedwall sharing second with Maguire.

The Irish woman finished runner-up to Lydia Ko in last week's lucrative CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Reflecting on her round Maguire told RTE: "It was pretty steady. I didn't really hole any putts. I left myself above the hole a lot, which made it quite tricky.

"I'm two shots back, I will just try and post a low round tomorrow and see what happens.

"I think you have to keep it tight through the first few holes and then there's some chances on the back nine.

"Hopefully, I'll get off to a little bit of a quick start tomorrow and then take advantage of the shorter holes on the back nine."