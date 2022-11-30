Last updated on .From the section Golf

Europe won the Ryder Cup at Valderrama in 1997

Valderrama, the host of the 1997 Ryder Cup, is among the new venues that will hold LIV Golf Series events in 2023.

Mayakoba's El Camaleon in Mexico - a long-time PGA Tour venue - and regular European Tour host Sentosa in Singapore are the other new courses.

The Valderrama event is scheduled for the first weekend in July, when The Belfry will stage the British Masters.

"These venues have played host to signature moments in golf," LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman said.

"We're excited to build new traditions for the sport while delivering a first-class fan experience at some of the world's best courses."

In July, LIV Golf announced it was expanding the series from eight tournaments to a 14-event league in 2023, with a prize fund of $405m (£336m).

El Camaleon, which is set to host the LIV tournament between 24 and 26 February, has staged a PGA Tour event since 2007.

LIV players Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia are among the past winners of the Singapore Open on the European Tour at Sentosa, which will host a LIV tournament in April.

The LIV Golf event at Valderrama in Spain will be held two weeks after the US Open and four weeks before The Open.