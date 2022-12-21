Ladies European Tour: Louise Duncan comeback secures playing card for next season
Louise Duncan has secured her playing rights on next year's Ladies European Tour after a stunning comeback at the qualifying school in La Manga.
The 22-year-old from Ayrshire was 146th in the field after her 12-over-par opening round of 83. But the Stirling University student recovered to make it through to the final qualifying stage.
And a birdie on the last hole of final qualifying meant Duncan finished in a tie for 17th place with the top 20 earning their place on the Ladies European Tour next season.