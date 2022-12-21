Last updated on .From the section Golf

Louise Duncan had her coach Dean Robertson as her caddie in the qualifying event in Murcia

Louise Duncan has secured her playing rights on next year's Ladies European Tour after a stunning comeback at the qualifying school in La Manga.

The 22-year-old from Ayrshire was 146th in the field after her 12-over-par opening round of 83. But the Stirling University student recovered to make it through to the final qualifying stage.

And a birdie on the last hole of final qualifying meant Duncan finished in a tie for 17th place with the top 20 earning their place on the Ladies European Tour next season.