Jon Rahm is the current world number five

First round leaderboard -9 Rahm (Spa), Morikawa (US), Spaun (US); -8 Kim (Kor); -7 Hughes (Can), Hoge (US), Wise (US), Im (Kor), Scheffler (US), Fitzpatrick (Eng) Selected others: -6 Spieth (US); -5 Power (Ire); -3 Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Spain's Jon Rahm shares the lead with Americans Collin Morikawa and JJ Spaun after the first round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

The trio shot rounds of nine-under-par 64 at the PGA Tour's first event of the year in Hawaii.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick, the US Open champion, is two shots back in a group of players on seven under including world number two Scottie Scheffler.

This year's tournament has increased prize money of $15m (£11.8m).

The 39-man elite field is comprised of last year's tournament winners and the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and includes eight of the world's top 10 players.

World number one Rory McIlroy has decided against playing the Plantation Course, while Australia's defending champion Cameron Smith is suspended from the PGA Tour after joining LIV Golf at the end of last summer.

American Billy Horschel was the only player not to shoot under par as he finished on three over, while Ireland's Seamus Power carded a 68 to sit at five under.