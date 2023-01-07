Last updated on .From the section Golf

England's Matt Fitzpatrick will play alongside leader Collin Morikawa in the final round at the Tournament of Champions

Third-round leaderboard -24 C Morikawa (US); -18 S Scheffler (US), JJ Spaun (US), M Fitzpatrick (Eng); -17 J-H Kim (Kor), J Rahm (Spa); -16 M Homa (US), S-J Im (Kor); -15 J Spieth (US), B Harman (US), H Matsuyama (Jpn), K-H Lee (Kor) Selected others: -14 T Finau (US); -13 P Kantlay (US); -12 S Power (Ire), W Zalatoris (US), J Thomas (US) Full leaderboard

Collin Morikawa will take a six-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The 25-year-old American shot an eight-under-par 65 to move to 24 under and remains bogey-free after three rounds.

England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, 28, moved into a three-way tie for second place after a 66.

He is alongside JJ Spaun and Scottie Scheffler on 18 under at the PGA Tour's first event of the year, which has increased prize money of £11.8m.

Morikawa put himself into a strong position to claim a sixth PGA Tour title and first win since the 2021 Open Championship with a great display of putting at the Plantation Course.

A 15-foot putt on the 18th green completed a run of four birdies in his last five holes, having started his scoring assault with an eagle on the fifth.

Fitzpatrick, whose only win on the PGA Tour came at last year's US Open, will play alongside Morikawa in the final pairing, while American Scheffler, 26, will move back up to world number one if he finishes in a two-way tie for third or better.