Francesco Molinari staged a fightback on the back nine to join Shane Lowry and Min Woo Lee in the lead

Abu Dhabi Championship round three leaderboard -13 F Molinari (Ita), S Lowry (Ire), MW Lee (Aus); -12 G Forrest (Sco), S Soderberg (Swe), V Perez (Fra); -11 G Migliozzi (Ita), A Meronk (Pol), P Harrington (Ire), A Rozner (Fra) Selected others: -10 R Bland (Eng), C Syme (Sco); -9 E Molinari (Ita); -8 S Jamieson (Sco), A Sullivan (Eng); -7 L Donald (Eng); -6 T Hatton (Eng); -5 L Westwood (Eng); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng) Full leaderboard

Former Open champions Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari share the lead with Min Woo Lee going into the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Irishman Lowry carded a six-under-par 66 to move to 13 under, alongside Australian Lee, who also shot 66, and Italian Molinari who signed for a 69.

Lowry holed his second shot on the par-four sixth for an eagle.

"I had a nice number, I had 162 yards and it was just a nice eight-iron," said Lowry, who won this event in 2019.

"I was just trying to cut it off the flag but hit it straight at it. It was a 'Brucie Bonus' because I had given myself a few chances early doors and didn't really hole much.

"I've got a chance to go out there and do something special [on Sunday]. So hopefully I can bring the game that I brought the last few days and roll a few putts in as well and you never know."

Australian Lee had seven birdies and one bogey in his round while Molinari had birdies at the second and third holes but bogeyed the fifth, before picking up two more shots..

Scotland's Grant Forrest, France's Victor Perez and Swede Sebastian Soderberg are one shot off the lead on 12 under.

Ireland's three-time major champion Padraig Harrington is in a four-strong group another stroke back after reeling off six successive birdies in a superb 64.