Perez and his caddie James Erkenbeck talked tactics during the final round

Abu Dhabi Championship final leaderboard -18 V Perez (Fra); -17 S Soderberg (Swe), M W Lee (Aus); -16 P Harrington (Ire), -14 A Noren (Swe); -13 T Hatton (Eng), J Scrivener (Aus), S Sharma (Ind), F Molinari (Ita) Selected others: -12 D Whitnell (Eng), R Bland (Eng), G Forrest (Sco); -11 A Sullivan (Eng); -10 M Wallace (Eng), R Macintyre (Sco); -9 S Lowry (Ire), C Syme (Sco); -7 T Fleetwood (Eng); -4 L Westwood (Eng); -3 I Poulter (Eng) Full leaderboard

Victor Perez survived a nervous finale to win the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship by one shot on 18 under par.

The Frenchman, who started the day a shot behind joint leaders Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari and Min Woo Lee, shot a six-under 66 to take the win.

Australian Lee carded a 68 to finish joint second with Sweden's Sebastian Soderberg who finished with a 67.

Padraig Harrington was fourth on 16 under, while England's Dan Bradbury and Tyrrell Hatton both had a hole-in-one.

Bradbury's came at the par-three 17th and won him a car, while Hatton's ace at the short 13th helped him to a share of seventh place overall on 13 under.

Ireland's Harrington was, at the age of 51, bidding to be come the oldest winner on the DP World Tour. He had a run of five birdies in seven holes from the eighth but was unable to further improve his score in his closing four holes as he signed for a 67.

While former Open winners Lowry and Molinari faded, Australian Lee stayed in contention and managed to draw level with Perez after he dropped a shot at the 14th.

Perez birdied the 15th and then holed a bunker shot for another birdie at the par-three 17th to move two clear but had an anxious wait after a bogey at 18.

His playing partner Soderberg was unable to find a birdie at the last as he finished a shot adrift.

Lee, who bogeyed the 17th and needed an eagle at the par-five last to force a play-off, almost chipped in with his third shot but he had to settle for a two-foot birdie and joint second.