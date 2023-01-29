Max Homa claims Farmers Insurance Open victory
Last updated on .From the section Golf
|Farmers Insurance final leaderboard
|-13 M Homa (US); -11 K Bradley (US); -10 C Morikawa (US); -9 S-J Im (Kor), S Ryder (US), S Theegala (US); -8 J Day (Aus), J Rahm (Spa)
|Selected others: -7 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -3 J Rose (Eng)
American Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open after a six-under-par final round of 66.
Homa, who was five shots off the lead at the start of the fourth round, carded seven birdies and a bogey as he finished on 13 under par at Torrey Pines in San Diego.
The 32-year-old won by two shots from Keegan Bradley, who also shot a 66, and three from Collin Morikawa (69).
Third-round leader Sam Ryder carded a 75 to drop to nine under.
"Obviously there's a tonne of great players. That board was stacked. But I just had to know that it's obviously a hard golf course," said Homa.
"Winning takes a lot of luck, but it just takes, I think, a lot of patience and knowing that, especially on these final rounds, 18 holes is a marathon and a lot of stuff goes on."
Spain's Jon Rahm started the final day two shots off the lead and, after a two-over par 74 in the last round, finished on eight under.
"I got a lot of bad breaks," Rahm said. "Anytime I was in the rough I was just dead as could be.
He added: "I can guarantee you one thing, if you're in the fairway you don't get bad breaks. Just have to play better."
