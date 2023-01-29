Close menu

Max Homa claims Farmers Insurance Open victory

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Max Homa
Homa's victory gave him his sixth PGA Tour win
Farmers Insurance final leaderboard
-13 M Homa (US); -11 K Bradley (US); -10 C Morikawa (US); -9 S-J Im (Kor), S Ryder (US), S Theegala (US); -8 J Day (Aus), J Rahm (Spa)
Selected others: -7 H Matsuyama (Jpn); -3 J Rose (Eng)

American Max Homa won the Farmers Insurance Open after a six-under-par final round of 66.

Homa, who was five shots off the lead at the start of the fourth round, carded seven birdies and a bogey as he finished on 13 under par at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

The 32-year-old won by two shots from Keegan Bradley, who also shot a 66, and three from Collin Morikawa (69).

Third-round leader Sam Ryder carded a 75 to drop to nine under.

"Obviously there's a tonne of great players. That board was stacked. But I just had to know that it's obviously a hard golf course," said Homa.

"Winning takes a lot of luck, but it just takes, I think, a lot of patience and knowing that, especially on these final rounds, 18 holes is a marathon and a lot of stuff goes on."

Spain's Jon Rahm started the final day two shots off the lead and, after a two-over par 74 in the last round, finished on eight under.

"I got a lot of bad breaks," Rahm said. "Anytime I was in the rough I was just dead as could be.

He added: "I can guarantee you one thing, if you're in the fairway you don't get bad breaks. Just have to play better."

Across the BBC bannerAcross the BBC footer

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.