Tiger Woods' cubs Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler roaring into 2023

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments21

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm at the 2021 Ryder Cup in Wisconsin
The recent form of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm is encouraging for Europe in a Ryder Cup year

As Scottie Scheffler edged Rory McIlroy from the top of the world rankings, it was easy to conclude that the pinnacle of men's professional golf has become rarefied air suitable only for the game's biggest beasts.

It has been an astonishing period dominated by an exclusive few. Gone are the days, it seems, when a host of lesser lights might occupy the upper echelons of leaderboards.

To stand in those positions in the current era you have to be among the very best. In other words, an exclusive club where it helps if your name is Scheffler, McIlroy or Jon Rahm.

Scheffler's successful title defence at the elevated $20m (£16.5m) WM Phoenix Open occurred during a run since last October where the American has not finished worse than 11th.

"I hadn't won since the Masters," Scheffler acknowledged after closing with a superb 65 to finish two clear off the field.

"I've given myself a decent chance a few times, so it's definitely a lot of fun to get this one done, especially in the fashion that I did it."

The top six included Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jason Day and Jordan Spieth - who all know how it feels to lead world rankings.

And now the Masters champion is back to enjoy his 31st week as top dog after dropping only two shots in 72 holes. He later revealed the champion mentality that has driven him to the top.

"I've always been really competitive and I don't like making bogeys," he said.

"Any time I hit a bad shot it's all about how you respond because bad shots are going to come.

"You're not going to play 72 holes of perfect golf. A lot of it is how you respond. I felt like I did a really good job of that this week and I'm just hoping to build on it going forward."

And, as he admitted, his recent record does include a number of near misses. Indeed, it has been relatively modest compared with the runs that have been enjoyed by Rahm and McIlroy.

The European Ryder Cup team-mates have been pretty much permanent fixtures on leaderboards ever since McIlroy beat Scheffler and won the Tour Championship last August.

In that period Rahm has not finished outside the top eight in any tournament, winning four of them. McIlroy faltered in Phoenix, his first US event of the year, finishing joint 32nd but the Northern Irishman has otherwise been immaculate.

Apart from last week, in the same spell he has been top four at every event, winning three, including the Dubai Desert Classic last month in his only other appearance so far this year.

The level of consistency is reminiscent of Tiger Woods at his best, and something else the 26-year-old Scheffler, 33-year-old McIlroy and 28-year-old Rahm share in common is that they all grew up idolising the 15-times major champion.

At their best they all play in his indomitable fashion and it is no coincidence. The era we are currently enjoying was spawned by the Woods revolution of the nineties and noughties.

It turned so many players from mere golfers to serious athletes who know a champion's killer instinct is vital. Here we now have three prime examples at the vanguard of the sport.

So it is appropriate the next PGA Tour stop, the Genesis Invitational, is promoted by the 47-year-old Woods. And he will be competing for the first time since missing the cut at The Open at St Andrews last July.

Even with a seriously damaged right foot, dodgy back and myriad of past surgeries, Tiger - the joint record 82-time winner on the American circuit - is still golf's biggest beast for his influence on the game.

"I know he's going to keep doing everything he can to still try to win more tournaments," Rahm said last week. "Possibly get that 83rd win. Hopefully, obviously in his mind a major.

"So it's a true honour for all of us. Any time Tiger can be present on the golf course playing makes the tournament even better. So I'm hoping he can play comfortably and I'm hoping he can play well."

But, let's be realistic.

Woods contending in the current era is not going to happen, his cubs are far too strong.

This week's Los Angeles event is another of the elevated tournaments (average prize fund $20m). They are a concept brokered by Woods and McIlroy last year and have been brought in to counter the lucrative threat of LIV Golf.

Arguably the only one of the Saudi Arabian-funded circuit's recruits capable of consistently living with the top trio is current world number four and Open champion Cameron Smith.

It is a shame he cannot be part of the mix as the 2023 season starts to lift off. He will also miss defending the PGA Tour's flagship Players Championship at Sawgrass next month.

How strong is the Australian's game now he is playing 54-hole shotgun starts? It is impossible to know.

During the LIV close season he has won the Australian PGA but was joint 47th at the Australian Open. He missed the cut at the recent Saudi International on the Asian Tour.

Smith will be part of the story at the Masters in April and what an enticing prospect that looks. But LIV looks much slighter fare compared with the heavyweight quality currently on offer on the PGA Tour.

Things are going to form right now. If that continues it is a fair bet that the likes of Scheffler, McIlroy and Rahm will be better equipped to breathe that crucial competitive fire in the year's first major at Augusta National.

21 comments

  • Comment posted by bigal, today at 20:27

    Yet again Carter misses the point. The pinnacle of men’s professional golf has always been rarified air occupied by “big beasts”. The great thing about golf now is that there are many more big beasts capable of winning than ever. It’s not all about Scheffler, Rahm and Rory. There’s no big three any more and before this season is out there’ll be many more occupants of the winners circle.

  • Comment posted by baron, today at 20:27

    One of best contribution to liv situation recently I have read....
    No one can play in there events unless in their s**t tour...but they want to play in whatever they want.😡

  • Comment posted by trubshaw31, today at 20:22

    Carter is presumably paid by the word. What a pointless rambling piece.

  • Comment posted by colinnicholson, today at 20:16

    All the stars are in PGA events…DP WT is dead

  • Comment posted by BillysGwoaty, today at 20:15

    Feels like we’re on our way to spring after what has seemed a long winter. Genesis this week, Players a few weeks away and then it’ll be Augusta before we know it.

    Major champ prediction time….

    Masters: Rahm
    US Open: Cantlay
    PGA: S Im
    Open: McIlroy

    • Reply posted by baron, today at 20:28

      baron replied:
      All pga players 👍

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 20:05

    I hope Scotland produces some more top golfers. Scotland needs one of it's top golfers to challenge for majors.

    • Reply posted by Bigmac, today at 20:23

      Bigmac replied:
      Why?

  • Comment posted by Patrick, today at 19:50

    I agree with much of this but the anti LIV bias is getting a bit tedious, This was an elevated PGA event so there will be many on their calendar that have weaker fields which will be to the detriment of that tour. LIV also have their share of lesser golfers who wouldn't be competitive on the PGA tour but also have a nucleus of top talent. The majors will indicate the respective tour strengths

    • Reply posted by Doors_of_perception, today at 19:58

      Doors_of_perception replied:
      If you allow anti LIV bias to become tedious then they have won. It is called resolve and it shouldn't diminish with time.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 19:42

    Rahm will end up with more majors of the 3.

  • Comment posted by HandOfBob, today at 19:42

    Playing the stuff of dreams these 3. Roll on the majors.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:44

      Justfacts replied:
      Rory hasn't won a major in almost 10 years!! The man United of golf.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 19:41

    So a few days after Rory declares he is the best player in the world he finishes outside the top 40 and loses world number 1.... keep talking 😆 🤣 😂

    • Reply posted by colinnicholson, today at 20:17

      colinnicholson replied:
      Rory can murder easy courses with lack of hazards

  • Comment posted by Bigmac, today at 19:40

    Another boring, state the obvious article by Iain Carter. And he still doesn't know how to use quotation marks.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 19:43

      Justfacts replied:
      A well paid journalist 🤭

  • Comment posted by Mac70, today at 19:35

    These 3 golfers are great to watch. Some of the stuff being played this season is tremendous. I believe the majors could be really special this year.

