Tom McKibbin birdied his opening two holes on Sunday but was unable to maintain that momentum as he finished six behind South African winner Ockie Strydom

Singapore Classic final leaderboard -19 O Strydom (SA); -18 S Valimaki (Eng); -15 M Schneider (Ger), J Wang (Kor), A Del Ray (Spa); -14 Z Lombard (SA), A Rozner (Fra), G Forrest (Scot), P Waring (Eng), M Pavon (Fra), R Mansell (Eng) Selected others:-13 T McKibbin (NI), M Southgate (Eng), D Whitnell (Eng); -12 M Jordan (Eng), M Siem (Ger), R Fox (NZ), J Smith (Eng), A Sullivan (Eng); -11 W Ding am (Chi), S Jamieson (Scot) Full leaderboard

Early tournament leader Tom McKibbin had to settle for a tied 12th finish at the DP World Tour's Singapore Classic after a closing one-under-par 71.

The 20-year-old Northern Irishman's opening 64 gave him a one-shot lead and he was joint-leader after day two.

A 71 on day three dropped him two off the pace and he couldn't improve on that on Sunday as he finished six behind winner Ockie Strydom.

The South African's superb 63 left one ahead of Finland's Sam Valimaki.

McKibbin shared fourth spot heading into the final day at the Laguna National Resort and he produced a promising start by picking up birdies at his opening two holes.

However, the Galgorm Castle touring professional could only manage one further birdie at the 13th, which came after dropped shots at the seventh and 11th as his hopes of a first DP World Tour victory were dashed.

And with Strydom and Valimaki going low, with the Finn firing a 66, McKibbin's low-key finish saw slip down the leaderboard in the closing stages as he finished with five straight days on a day of hot scoring which included China's Ashun Wu's 64 that moved him to 13 under par alongside the Northern Irishman.

Strydom, who won the Alfred Dunhill Championship in December, started the day four strokes behind the overnight leaders but quickly made up ground as he covered the front nine in just 30 strokes, carding five birdies.

The 38-year-old made four further gains on his closing six holes, including a birdie on the last after an superb chip from off the green left him a tap-in.

Valimaki finished his round with five consecutive pars, narrowly missing a levelling birdie attempt on the last, handing Strydom his second win in the space of just six starts.

South Korea's Jeung-hun Wang and Spain's Alejandro Del Ray, who led going into the final day, both fired closing rounds of 71 which left them sharing third place with Germany's Marcel Schneider four off the pace.

Scotland's Grant Forrest and English duo Paul Waring and Richard Mansell were in the group sharing sixth spot a stroke further back.