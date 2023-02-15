Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy can become world number one for the tenth time with victory at the Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy says the world number one ranking has been passed around "like a hot potato" as he looks to regain top sot at the Genesis Invitational.

McIlroy became number one for the ninth time when defending his CJ Cup title in October before being replaced by Scottie Scheffler, who retained his Phoenix Open title last weekend.

The American now leads by 0.5 points.

McIlroy will return to the top if he wins in California, regardless of Scheffler's position.

A third-place finish for the Northern Irishman will also be good enough unless Scheffler finishes in the top 25 or Jon Rahm wins or finishes second.

"Yeah, of course I care about it," McIlroy told a pre-tournament press conference. "I think it's a really cool thing to be ranked number one in whatever you do, but I think it just goes to show the level of depth and the level of talent that's out here.

"I literally have one average week, it wasn't even a bad week, just an average week, and there's always someone waiting to overtake you or to come and try to take that mantle from you. I think it's a great thing for the game.

"I've got a chance to get it back this week. You know, hopefully it's a bit of a sort of hot potato thing where me, Scottie and Jon [Rahm] sort of pass it around a little bit because it means we're all playing great golf."