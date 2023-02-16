Last updated on .From the section Golf

Lydia Ko won the event in 2021

First-round leaderboard -8 L Ko (NZ), P Anannarukarn (Thai); -7 A Thitikul (Thai), A Ashok (Ind), JM Hong (Kor) Selected:-5 C Boutier (Fra), -4 E Pedersen (Den), N Madsen (Den); -3 A Hewson (Eng), C Gainer (Eng); -2 G Dryburgh (Sco), G Hall (Eng); -1 C Hull (Eng) Full leaderboard

World number one Lydia Ko and Pajaree Anannarukarn carded eight-under-par 64s to share the first-round lead at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Anannarukarn's Thai compatriot Atthaya Thitikul is one shot back along with Aditi Ashok and Jung-Min Hong.

England's defending champion Georgia Hall is six strokes behind after an opening 70.

The $5m (£4.16m) purse available at the event is the third-largest on offer on the Ladies European Tour.

It matches the prize money from the men's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour, having enjoyed a five-fold increase.

Ko, who was born in South Korea but now represents New Zealand, won the event in 2021 but did not defend her title last year.

She looked in fine form as she carded four birdies on the front and back nines at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

"I knew that today was the day to take advantage of the calmer conditions," said Ko.

"With some of the pin positions I needed to be a little bit more aggressive. Most of the opportunities I had I was able to take advantage of that, it was that kind of a day and a nice start to the season.

"It's cool to see I have an officially under-par round as a Mrs."