Tiger Woods (right) teed off alongside close friend Rory McIlroy (left)

First-round leaderboard -7 M Homa (US), K Mitchell (US) ; -6 J Rahm (Spa); -5 H English (US), M Kuchar (US), C Morikawa (US) Selected: -4 D Ghim (US), A Hadwin (Can), L Hodges (US), T Hoge (US), R McIlroy (NI), A Svensson (Can), J Vegas (Ven), -2 T Woods (US), -1 S Scheffler (US) Full leaderboard

Tournament host Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf with an opening round of 69 at the Genesis Invitational.

The American, 47, finished on two under, five shots behind compatriots Max Homa and Keith Mitchell at Riviera Country Club in California.

Woods has not played a tour-level event since the Open Championship in July, where he failed to make the cut.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, hoping to regain the number-one ranking, finished his round three off the lead.

Woods, who badly injured his right leg and foot in a car accident two days after the 2021 Genesis, said he retained the self-belief to win big events.

"I was able to fight back and get it going, it was a nice finish," he said, of a round that ended with birdies on the final three holes.

"That's the only reason why I tee it up. There will come a point in time when I can't do this anymore, but right now I feel like I still can, given the right golf course.

"There's nothing like game time, the feeling of the butterflies and trying to calm all that stuff down.

"[With] the adrenaline, the ball goes further. I had to dial all that back in."

With 82 US PGA Tour titles, Woods is tied with Sam Snead for the record, but he has never won at the Riviera Country Club in 13 previous attempts.

McIlroy's name is also absent from the trophy, but a first triumph would return him to the top of the rankings regardless of Scheffler's position. A top-three finish could be enough depending on the final positions of Scheffler and Spain's Jon Rahm.

In a bogey-free round, he birdied the first and last, but could only pick up further shots at the 11th and 14th in recording an opening-round 67.

Rahm finished his round in third place, two shots better off than McIlroy, following a round that featured eight birdies but two bogeys, while Scheffler's opening 70 included three bogeys in five holes.

Birdies on the final two holes moved him back into contention, ending on one under for the day.

At the front of the field, Homa, winner of the event in 2021, picked up shots on four successive holes from the 7th, though was only level par for the final five. Mitchell came home in 31, including birdies on the final two holes.

American trio Harris English, Matt Kuchar and Collin Morikawa are fourth, two shots behind the leaders