Aditi Ashok won her fourth title on the Ladies European Tour in Kenya earlier in February

Second-round leaderboard -13 A Ashok (Ind); -11 L Ko (NZ), L Vu (US); -10 A Valenzuela (Swi); -9 G Lopez (Mex), E Pedersen (Den) Selected: -8 C Gainer (Eng); -6 G Hall (Eng); -5 A Hewson (Eng); -4 C Hull (Eng); Par G Dryburgh (Sco); +1 B Brewerton (Wal) Full leaderboard

India's Aditi Ashok carded a second-round 66 to hold the halfway lead at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International.

Ashok, ranked 143rd in the world, shot five birdies in her first seven holes despite windy conditions at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

The 24-year-old ended with another birdie to lead Lydia Ko and Lilia Vu by two shots on 13 under par.

World number one Ko, the tied overnight leader, added a 69 to her opening 64, while American Vu matched Ashok's 66.

England's Cara Gainer shot 67 on Friday to sit five shots off the lead, with compatriot and defending champion Georgia Hall two shots further back after adding a 68 to her opening effort of 70.

New Zealand's Ko, who carded six birdies and three bogeys, joked: "I thought it was pretty windy when I saw the birds going sideways.

"Luckily for us we were one of the early few groups in the afternoon so we had to bear the wind a little less than some of the other players. I played pretty solid in that stretch when it did get pretty windy."

The $5m (£4.16m) purse available at the event is the third-largest on offer on the Ladies European Tour.

It matches the prize money from the men's PIF Saudi International on the Asian Tour, having enjoyed a five-fold increase.