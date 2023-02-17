Last updated on .From the section Golf

John Paramor was involved in rulings concerning some of the sport's biggest names at top events

One of European golf's most recognisable figures, the highly-respected former referee John Paramor, has died aged 67.

Paramor's distinguished career spanned more than six decades after joining the European Tour as an administrator in 1976. He was a competent golfer and a former Surrey amateur champion.

But it was as a referee that he made his mark and was regularly seen by television audiences adjudicating on rulings involving some of the game's biggest names, including Tiger Woods and Seve Ballesteros.

Paramor famously ruled against the legendary Spaniard at the 1994 Volvo Masters, where Ballesteros was seeking a free drop from a difficult lie that he claimed had been caused by a "burrowing animal".

In 1989 Paramor became the European Tour's chief referee and his work with the R&A and United States Golf Association influenced many significant changes to the sport's rules.

DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: "Legend is a word used too often in sport but, in terms of golf and the administration of the rules of our sport, it perfectly suits John Paramor.

"Quite simply, he was a leader in his field, the guru of referees and someone who commanded the absolute respect of the players and of his peers."

Paramor retired from his role at the 2020 BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He had been ill for sometime before his death on Thursday.

Pelley added: "He was a big character in all senses - his physical stature, his stature in the game and his popularity with anyone who shared a dinner or social occasion with him."

Fellow referee Andy McFee said: "What a man JP was and what a life he led.

"He has left us now, but he left us when he was full of his favourite things after a John-style lunch yesterday - garlic snails, rare fillet steak and fine red wine. He leaves us with memories galore."

Paramor's death will be marked by a minute's silence during the third round of tomorrow's DP World Tour Thailand Classic in Bangkok.

He is survived by his wife Katie and their three children and five grandchildren.