Last updated on .From the section Golf

Suzann Pettersen competed in nine Solheim Cups

Suzann Pettersen will lead Europe in consecutive Solheim Cups having been announced as skipper for the 2024 event in the United States.

The Norwegian two-time major winner had already been appointed captain for this year's trophy defence.

The 2023 event runs 22-24 September at Finca Cortesin on the Costa del Sol.

Europe are bidding for an unprecedented hat-trick of wins following successes at Gleneagles in 2019 and the Inverness Club in Ohio in 2021.

Matches between Europe and the United States are usually played on a biennial basis. However, with the men's Ryder Cup moving to odd years after the covid postponement of the 2020 contest at Whistling Straits, the Solheim Cup switches to even years in September 2024.

Europe are following America's lead in appointing the same captain for the matches now being staged in consecutive years, with Stacy Lewis taking charge of the American line-up in Spain this autumn and again in America next year.

"I love the Solheim Cup and it's such a unique honour to be asked to captain Team Europe again in 2024," said 41-year-old Pettersen.

"Being offered the role for a second time before the 2023 matches have even been played is a little different to usual, as we usually play the competition every two years and announce the next captain after the competition.

"But because of the changes to the schedule and having back-to-back Solheim Cups in consecutive years, it makes perfect sense."

The 2024 Solheim Cup will be staged at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia on 10-15 September.

"So far, my 2023 captaincy has been a pure joy so to be able to lead the team in Europe this year and then again next year in the US, near the nation's capital, will be a great honour," Pettersen added.

"Suzann was a natural choice to lead the 2024 European Solheim Cup Team," said Ladies European Tour chief executive Alexandra Armas. "She is doing a superb job in her preparations for the 2023 Solheim Cup in Spain."

Pettersen succeeded Scotland's Catriona Matthew as Europe's captain and famously holed the winning putt at Gleneagles in the last of her nine Solheim Cup appearances.

She has 21 professional wins including major successes at the 2007 LPGA Championship and 2013 Evian Championship.