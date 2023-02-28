Gemma Dryburgh ended Scotland's 11-year wait for a win on the LPGA Tour

Gemma Dryburgh still pinches herself she is rubbing shoulders with golf's biggest names but is confident she can land another big title in 2023.

Dryburgh became the first Scot to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011 when she claimed the Japan Classic in November.

That gave the 29-year-old a two-year exemption on the dominant women's circuit as well as entry to the majors.

"I've proved I can do it in big tournaments so there is no reason I can't do it again this year," she said.

"Definitely my goals for this year are set to win again on tour and I believe I could do that. There is no reason I can't.

"To compete better in majors is another goal - I haven't really done much in the majors yet so I think either to win, or a top 10 in a major this year, would be an amazing achievement.

"And then the Solheim Cup is at the back of my mind."

Dryburgh begins her Asian Swing in this week's prestigious Women's World Championship at Sentosa and a measure of her progress is indicated by the Aberdeen-born player featuring in a marquee group with US Solheim Cup captain Stacy Lewis.

"I'm playing with Stacy on Thursday - she is someone that has been around and I have watched for a few years now. It is very cool to be a part of this and to try and beat them," the world number 62 told BBC Scotland.

"I think I am getting a little bit more used to it. Sometimes you have to look back and say 'you know, this is pretty cool, this is what I dreamt of all those years ago, playing with these girls'."

Dryburgh, then ranked 199th in the world, carded a final-round 65 to finish on 20 under par and claim the Japan Classic last year.

The benefits of her victory, achieved by beating home favourite Kana Nagai into second, are still being felt for the Scottish player.

"It was definitely career changing because it has got me a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, I am in all the majors this year, and I can actually plan a year, which I have never been able to do before," Dryburgh added.

"I can actually decide what weeks I might want to take off and actually try and peak for those big events, so that is something that is going to be a big bonus for me this year."