Kirk (right) shot a one-under-par 69 in the final round

Honda Classic final leaderboard -14 C Kirk (US), E Cole (US); -12 T Duncan; -10 R Gerard (US); -9 B Taylor (Eng), S Lowry (Ire), S Straka (Aut), B Martin (US), J Suh (US) Full leaderboard

Chris Kirk said he has "so much to be thankful for" after winning the Honda Classic to claim his first PGA Tour title in almost eight years.

The 37-year-old, who took time off in 2019 to deal with alcohol and depression issues, beat fellow American Eric Cole in a play-off in Florida.

Although he shot a bogey on the 18th hole in his final round, Kirk birdied the 18th to win the play-off.

"I came really close to losing everything I cared about," he said.

"I'm so grateful for my sobriety. I'm so grateful for my family. I'm so grateful for everyone that supported me throughout the past three or four years, especially."

Kirk, whose most recent title came in May 2015, took "indefinite leave" from golf in May 2019 before returning six months later.

Once as high as 16th in the world rankings, he had dropped to 188th when he took a break.

Kirk began the day at Palm Beach Gardens with a two-shot lead, but 34-year-old Cole, who has never won on Tour, carded a three-under-par 67 to set up a play-off.

Kirk's fine second shot on the first play-off hole helped set up the birdie that secured his fifth Tour title.

American Tyler Duncan finished third on 12 under - two shots behind the leaders - while compatriot Ryan Gerard was a further two shots back.

England's Ben Taylor and Ireland's Shane Lowry were among five players who tied for fifth on nine under.