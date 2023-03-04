Joburg Ladies Open: England's Lily May Humphreys wins with final round 67
|Joburg Ladies Open final leaderboard
|-12 L May Humphreys (Eng); -10 M Folke (Swe), A Pelaez (Spa); -9 N Broch Estrup (Den), K Floyd (SA), K Spilkova (Cze); -8 N Van der Westhuizen (SA)
|Full leaderboard
England's Lily May Humphreys won her maiden title on the Ladies European Tour with victory in the Joburg Ladies Open at Modderfontein.
The 20-year-old started the final round six shots behind overnight leader Moa Folke.
But Humphreys fired seven birdies and just one bogey in a six-under par 67 to triumph on 12 under.
Sweden's Folke carded a final-round 75 and finished second, two shots back on 10 under.
It was a second professional win for Humphreys, whose first came in The Golf Flanders Trophy on the LET Access Series.
