Last updated on .From the section Golf

Padraig Harrington counts three major successes among his 21 worldwide wins

Three-time major winner Padraig Harrington says he is "humbled" by his induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

The 51-year-old is only the third Irishman to receive the honour, after amateur Joe Carr and Christy O'Connor Snr.

Harrington won back-to-back Open Championships in 2007 and 2008. He also won the 2008 US PGA title.

"I'm very proud to be included with the players before me," said Harrington.

Harrington's total of worldwide wins stands at 21 and he will be officially inducted in a ceremony at June's US Open at Pinehurst in North Carolina.

"This is very exciting, obviously a huge honour. It's somewhat humbling," said the former Ryder Cup captain, who also won the US Senior Open last year.

"At this stage of my life, it gives me some validation to what I've done in golf. [It] brings back a flood of memories. This is a deep-down satisfaction."

"Seeing your name beside the names that I've looked up to as a boy and young golfer, it's very nice.

"Everybody on the ballot deserves to be there. It's unfortunate that everyone can't be in, but it's great to be included in the Class of 2024."