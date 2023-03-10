Players Championship: Jon Rahm withdraws from event at Sawgrass with stomach virus
Last updated on .From the section Golf
World number one Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship with a stomach virus.
The Spaniard completed Thursday's first round in one under par but pulled out of the PGA Tour's flagship event before teeing off in Friday's second round.
He had been playing with world number two Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass in Florida.
The 28-year-old has been in sensational form, winning five of the past 10 events he has played in.
Rahm's most recent victory was at last month's Genesis Invitational, while Scheffler and McIlroy have also both won an event this year and held the number one ranking.
Should Scheffler or McIlroy win this week's $25m (£21m) event they will return to number one as well as picking up a $4.5m first prize.
- Simply Red's live performance at Maida Vale: Listen to all-new versions of their biggest hits and a surprising cover
- Searching for new converts in Manchester: The Mormons Are Coming follows young missionaries during their make-or-break training