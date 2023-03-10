Last updated on .From the section Golf

Jon Rahm was seven shots behind the leader after round one of the Players Championship

World number one Jon Rahm has withdrawn from the Players Championship with a stomach virus.

The Spaniard completed Thursday's first round in one under par but pulled out of the PGA Tour's flagship event before teeing off in Friday's second round.

He had been playing with world number two Scottie Scheffler and third-ranked Rory McIlroy at Sawgrass in Florida.

The 28-year-old has been in sensational form, winning five of the past 10 events he has played in.

Rahm's most recent victory was at last month's Genesis Invitational, while Scheffler and McIlroy have also both won an event this year and held the number one ranking.

Should Scheffler or McIlroy win this week's $25m (£21m) event they will return to number one as well as picking up a $4.5m first prize.