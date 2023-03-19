Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danny Lee has previously competed on the PGA Tour

New Zealand's Danny Lee won a four-man play-off at LIV Golf's Tucson event for his first tournament victory in eight years and $4m (£3.2m) prize money.

Lee, 32, who joined the Saudi Arabian-funded tour last month, had last won at the 2015 PGA Tour Greenbrier Classic.

A two-under-par 69 put him at nine under and tied with Mexico's Carlos Ortiz and South African's Brendan Steele and Louis Oosthuizen in Arizona.

Lee sealed victory with a 25ft birdie putt on the third play-off hole.

"Last win I had was also a four-man play-off," said Lee, whose winning putt from off the green clattered into the flagstick before dropping in the hole. "Maybe it was a coincidence, I don't know. But it feels pretty amazing right now.

"I just felt like winning is just not my thing, but [this] just changed that. It's just good to see I'm capable of playing some good golf again."

Lee, who won $15.3m in 303 PGA Tour events over a decade, has now won a quarter of that amount in six rounds at LIV Golf, having also picked up $125,000 for his Iron Heads GC quartet coming third in the team standings.

Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, won the overall team competition.