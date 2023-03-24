Close menu

Danielle Kang taken to hospital after withdrawal from LPGA Drive On Championship

Last updated on .From the section Golf

Danielle Kang holds her scorecard
Danielle Kang, currently ranked 13th in the world, won the LPGA Drive On Championship event in 2020

Danielle Kang was admitted to hospital after withdrawing in the opening round of the LPGA's Drive On Championship at the 14th hole. 

In a post on Instagram, the American, 30, said she had been treated for a respiratory infection and severe nausea.

Kang took time off from the tour last year after being diagnosed with a tumour on her spine.

She said she hoped to return to action after a few days' rest.

On her Instagram story, thanking people for their support, the 2017 Women's PGA Championship winner explained that she had felt some pain before this week's tournament.

"I thought with some medicine I can push through this week but now I see that it was a bit too ambitious.. (this was just a hiccup and yes I'm stubborn)," wrote Kang.

"However, just wanted to thank everyone that keeps cheering me through my ups and downs."

Kang has six career titles and has been a member of the US Solheim Cup team in 2017, 2019 and 2021.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.