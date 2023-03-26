Last updated on .From the section Golf

The closest Wallace previously came to a win since 2018 was losing in a play-off at last year's European Masters

Corales Puntacana Championship final-round leaderboard -19 M Wallace (Eng); -18 N Hoejgaard (Den); -17 S Stevens (US), T Duncan (US); -16 A Ekroat (US; -15 W Clark (US) Selected: -12 H Hall (Eng); -1 R Knox (Sco) Final leaderboard

England's Matt Wallace won the Corales Puntacana Championship after birdies on four of his last six holes gave him a one-shot victory.

A six-under-par final round of 66 gave Wallace his first PGA Tour victory and first win in nearly five years.

Wallace hit four straight birdies from the 13th hole, finishing 19 under for the tournament in Dominican Republic.

Runner-up Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark missed a 20-foot birdie putt at the 18th that would have forced a play-off.

Wallace is a four-time tournament winner on the European Tour, the most recent of those victories coming in Denmark in September 2018.

"Very happy," Wallace said. "Down those last few holes I knew I could do it. I played great all week. Just came out on top, so very lucky. This is cool."