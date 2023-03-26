Close menu

'PGA Tour must find way to keep matchplay event'

By Iain CarterBBC golf correspondent

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments44

Sam Burns with the final leaderboard after winning the WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas

Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy are officially the two best golfers in the world, but neither made it to the final of the last WGC Match Play in Austin, Texas.

It would have been fitting if both had prevailed in Sunday morning's semi-finals to provide the tournament with a stirring send off. Instead it was Sam Burns against Cameron Young in an all-American final, comfortably won by Burns 6&5.

But even though an undercard contest usurped what most observers wanted for the main event - McIlroy beat Scheffler in the "consolation match" - last week's action highlighted the folly of allowing this curious competition to slip from future schedules.

It is curious because, since its inception in 1999, The Match Play - where competitors go head-to-head in trying to build an unassailable lead of holes won - has rarely gone to form.

In the inaugural final, the world number 25 Jeff Maggert beat the 51st ranked player Andrew Magee at the second extra hole. They set a trend, where upsets are often the order of the day.

Indeed, in 24 runnings McIlroy (2015) and Dustin Johnson (2017) are the only reigning world number ones to make the final other than Tiger Woods who did it four times - 2000, 03, 04 and 08.

As Sunday's semi-finals proved, head-to-head combat in golf is much harder to predict than a sport such as tennis where a player's superiority can more easily prove decisive.

In matchplay, golf becomes all the more engaging to watch. When the worst that can happen is the loss of a hole rather than a tournament-wrecking blow up, competitors play more aggressively.

Although the group stage format - brought in to replace a straight knockout in 2015 - offers potential second chances, the imperative to beat your opponent is compellingly ever present.

And Saturday's last-16 matches and quarter-finals provided a truly spellbinding day of golf - the sort that leaves you scrambling for the TV remote when the screen tells you it has been on too long and is about to switch off.

But with the advent of the PGA Tour's "designated" events in response to the threat of the lucrative LIV tour, there no longer seems room for this tournament.

It will be sadly missed. John Wood, a former top caddie and now an erudite and insightful commentator for NBC, tweeted: "The PGA Tour can't abandon matchplay.

"One week a year. It's so refreshing & fun to watch, to play, to commentate. I think the players love it, as do the fans. Maybe one of the designated events will take a look at it. It will make them stand out from the crowd. Find a way to keep it in."

The tournament invariably serves memorable moments. McIlroy's monumental 375-yard drive to four feet on the par-four 18th to help secure a place in the knockout stages last week was a case in point.

And few who saw it will forget Bob McIntyre doing something similar against Dustin Johnson a few years ago.

There have been spats too, Sergio Garcia falling out with Matt Kuchar in 2019 and Keegan Bradley squaring up to Miguel Angel Jimenez in 2015 might not have been the most savoury sporting moments, but they generated plenty of passionate interest.

The difficulty with matchplay is the whittling down to just a couple of matches for the final day, which can make sustaining engaging TV coverage a real challenge.

Perhaps running the tournament in conjunction with a women's matchplay event is the answer? Allow both to share the limelight with simultaneous coverage and the sharp ends of both would not feel so sparse.

Regardless, let's hope the magic of matchplay is not forgotten as the golfing bandwagon moves on.

It does so with McIlroy in jaunty mood after what was undoubtedly a successful bounceback from his missed cut at the Players earlier this month.

A new putter - a return to the shape of the flat stick with which he enjoyed so much early career success - and a slightly shorter, softer driver shaft paid dividends at the Austin Country Club where he collected two eagles and 44 birdies in 123 holes played.

Now it is all about tuning up for a ninth attempt at completing the career Grand Slam at the Masters.

"For the first week out I thought both ends of the bag worked pretty well," he reflected.

"I don't think anything is in bad shape, so I'll just keep it ticking over and work on the shots that I need for Augusta National."

McIlroy is rightly buoyed for the challenges ahead, as must be English golfers Matt Wallace, David Skinns and Georgia Hall.

On Sunday Wallace landed his first PGA Tour title in 80 attempts by winning the Corales Puntacana Championship in the Dominican Republic. It is an opposite field event so the victor is not eligible for the Masters, but it remains a notable triumph.

The 33-year-old now heads to the Texas Open in San Antonio for one last tilt at a spot at Augusta. "Hopefully I can do this all over again and then get to the Masters," Wallace said.

"But if not, I'll be heading home and that will be really nice to take a trophy home. I haven't been able to do that for five years and been wanting to do it for a long time."

Skinns is a 41-year-old from Lincoln who secured his third win in five years on the feeder Korn Ferry Tour by finishing a shot clear at the Club Car Championship in Savannah, Georgia.

Hall, meanwhile, will surely draw great confidence from a superb closing 65 at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Arizona, which put her in a play-off with Solheim Cup partner Celine Boutier. The Frenchwoman prevailed at the first extra hole.

"Obviously fantastic to get to the position I was in," said Hall. "I knew I had to shoot low, and obviously gutted about the play-off."

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by KHDG, today at 15:43

    Diminishing interest as it goes on is an issue here. The Group format started to kill this off.

    Go back to straight knock-out
    Losers in First two rounds (48 players) enter a stroke play tournament on Friday/Saturday to decide places 17-48.
    Last 16 Play 4 more matches each to work out 1st to 16th (winners play winners, losers play losers)

    Much more interesting

  • Comment posted by Terry, today at 15:39

    I didnt enjoy it as much as a few years ago. Needs to be consigned to history

  • Comment posted by boldmere1973, today at 15:35

    LiV everyone........The Northern Premier League or All Elite Wrestling of Golf!

  • Comment posted by Lee, today at 15:29

    They should allow the top LIV players to enter....that would boost viewing figures!

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 15:31

      mehstg replied:
      WGC events are dead in the water.... they were designed to bring the worlds best together outside the 4 majors and they don't do that anymore because they are controlled by the PGA Tour who are killing golf by trying to monopolise it...

  • Comment posted by Alex, today at 15:28

    This was great when it was a smaller field played at Wentworth. For those who cared it was an amazing event. For those who didn't care, who cares about them.

    • Reply posted by mehstg, today at 15:37

      mehstg replied:
      100% agree - the old Volvo Matchplay was brilliant - especially during the 80s when Faldo, Woosnam, Lyle, Langer, Sever, Norman, Price + a couple of wild cards which included one American like Pavin, Sluman or O'Meara.. 36 hole matches were a bit long but single elimination was good. DP Tour should bring this back but of course they would have to ask Moanahan for permission first.

  • Comment posted by keith, today at 15:21

    Reason that matchplay golf is less predictable than tennis is the low number of 'hits' - 70 or less. tennis games have many many more hits. the fewer the number of hits then far more potential there is for the underdog to prevail since they have to play fewer good shots

  • Comment posted by Steve P, today at 15:17

    Match play was THE format for the Majors in golf’s earliest days. Bobbie Jones won his grand slam plying this format. Are we seriously saying that there isn’t room in the calendar for just one event ? For those of you complaining that it’s boring I can only assume you don’t watch the Ryder Cup. Some people love to complain just for the sake of complaining. Nobody is forcing you to watch .

  • Comment posted by Anti woke, today at 15:16

    Really enjoyed the match play this last few days. Need to keep it on the golf calendar. Not sure where the BBC get their information from regarding Mcllroy being one of the top 2 golfers in the world. Rahm is a better golfer than him and the 2 Americans in the final looked cushty ?

    • Reply posted by TallSimon, today at 15:31

      TallSimon replied:
      I'll be the first to admit, I'm no expert but I'd hazard a guess that the BBC took a look at the Official Golf World Rankings? I could be wrong.

  • Comment posted by Spoon, today at 15:16

    Can't see many congratulations or well-wishers for Sam Burns here. Maybe he wasn't reading the McIlroy script.

  • Comment posted by davhow, today at 15:11

    Rory reducing a 571 yard par 5 to a drive (420yds) and wedge shows just why golf balls/ equipment should be distance limited.
    Too many holes at the venue offered risk reward for the ability to drive greens.

    A return to creativity over power is long overdue.

    • Reply posted by ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue, today at 15:14

      ItsAllOverNowBabyBlue replied:
      Nonsense. That was the most entertaining thing that happened all week. Golf needs to look forward not backwards.

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 15:09

    loved the line golf is harder to predict than say tennis. not sure if he realised it's 50/50 lol, weird that huh. was enjoyable to watch, I did like that Rory and Scheffy both failed right at the end. I always preferred the match play at Wentworth back in the day. but these now are desired less so away they go.

    • Reply posted by Netscaper, today at 15:17

      Netscaper replied:
      The point was that the best players less reliably win in golf

  • Comment posted by Dan_Scho, today at 15:08

    Great to see the suggestion of combining it with a ladies event, à la the tennis Grand Slams. I thought it was a fantastic week of golf - the higher ranked players were pushed throughout

  • Comment posted by Robert sorbet, today at 15:03

    I just cannot understand how corporate sponsors can justify to shareholders the amounts of money that goes to professional golf in in these tough economic times. In my opination there are too many tournaments.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 15:18

      Anti woke replied:
      Robert...................Not sure why you think there are too many golf tournaments ? Huge crowds, 100's of new players and Company's wanting to sponsor an event ?

  • Comment posted by Chummster, today at 15:00

    Was it good, I wouldn’t know, unless you can afford to pay a subscription, golf, like other major sports ,viewing is out of reach for most fans.

    • Reply posted by Bardam, today at 15:02

      Bardam replied:
      LIV golf is free

  • Comment posted by bac, today at 14:57

    Maybe include all the top ranked players....

  • Comment posted by Grumpygit, today at 14:57

    Matchplay is a lottery, the final proved that, so get rid of it and give everyone a week off

  • Comment posted by daviep, today at 14:55

    I am more curious that Ian C didnt mention his prediction of last week that "Happy Hatton was about to blitz the world"....only for Happy Hatton to lose all 3 matches and get dumped out straight away.

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 14:47

    The group format is rubbish and the TV coverage on Sunday is an absolute bore.

    I can't see why anyone would be sorry to see this disappear from the schedule.

    • Reply posted by Anti woke, today at 15:19

      Anti woke replied:
      It was fantastic.......................if you dont like it no 1 forces you to watch it ?

  • Comment posted by mb018538, today at 14:41

    Don't see why they would get rid of it. There are tons of other tournaments throughout the season which just blend into one and look and feel the same. This is different. It's great seeing players go ultra aggressive knowing that if they get a 7/8 it's only a loss of hole rather than tournament potentially ruined. One week a year can't be too much to ask, surely?

  • Comment posted by mehstg, today at 14:40

    One of those unwatchable weekend of golf I've ever seen... Jay Monahan was gutted that Rory and Scottie lost their semis because he lost the dream final and most of the viewing figures with it... Burns & Young have zero appeal... the PGA has chosen to support their top four or five players as an attempt to see off LIV but in fact they should have stayed as is and doubled down on supporting all.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Featured

  • Iain Carter

    Analysis and opinion from the BBC's golf correspondent.

  • BBC Sport app

    Get the latest golf headlines sent straight to your phone, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.

  • Child playing golf

    From hitting a few balls on the range or a quick nine holes, to the full 18 and tournaments - how to get into golf.