Tiger Woods has designed nine golf courses, but El Cardonal was his first

A Mexican golf course designed by Tiger Woods will host the 2023 World Wide Technology Championship.

The 15-time major champion designed El Cardonal, located at Diamante Cabo San Lucas, based on the courses he grew up playing in southern California.

The par-72, 7,300-yard course - which overlooks the Pacific Ocean - opened in 2014.

The World Wide Technology Championship was previously held at Mayakoba, on Mexico's Riviera Maya.

In 2007 it became the first PGA Tour event to be contested outside the United States or Canada, but the agreement with Mayakoba ended in 2022.

The 2023 edition of the tournament will take place in the autumn.