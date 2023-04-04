Masters 2023 tee times: Rory McIlroy, Tiger Woods, Scottie Scheffler tee-times and groups for opening rounds
Last updated on .From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy will get his latest attempt to win the Masters under way at 18:48 BST at Augusta on Thursday.
The Northern Irishman, who is trying to become the sixth player to win the career Grand Slam, will be following defending champion Scottie Scheffler.
Five-time winner Tiger Woods is away at 15:18, while England's US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick starts at 18:24.
Sandy Lyle, who became Britain's first Masters winner in 1988, tees off at 13:24 in his final tournament.
Record six-time winner Jack Nicklaus, three-time champion Gary Player and Tom Watson, who won two Green Jackets, will hit the ceremonial opening shots as honorary starters from 12:40.
Full tee-times to follow.