Masters 2023: Sandy Lyle expects Augusta farewell to be emotional

By Peter ScrivenerBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Golfcomments80

Sandy Lyle holing the winning putt at the 1988 Masters
Sandy Lyle getting ready to do his victory jig on the 18th green at Augusta in 1988
The 87th Masters
Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April
Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday from 20:00 BST and Friday from 21:00, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00

Sandy Lyle says there will be "a lump in my throat" when he walks up the 18th for a final time at Augusta this week.

The 65-year-old Scot, who was Britain's first Masters champion in 1988, is retiring after this tournament.

"It'll be emotional. Hopefully I don't burst into tears coming up the 18th in the second round," he told BBC Sport.

"Hopefully it's a good enough score to play the weekend. The last few years it's not worked out that way but you always live in hope."

Lyle, who famously won the Green Jacket by holing a downhill birdie putt on the 18th after a sensational seven-iron from a fairway bunker, has not made the halfway cut at the Masters since finishing joint 44th in 2014.

His victory is the only time he has finished in the top 10.

"I've had some good years, but the time has come," he said. "I'll return if the health stays good to watch and eat with past winners of the tournament," said the Shrewsbury-born Scot, who gets his 42nd appearance at the Masters under way on Thursday at 13:24 BST.

"Winning the Masters is always a great achievement. It's the pinnacle. Like an athlete winning a gold medal at the Olympics. It's something you'll cherish all your life.

"I've had The Open, I've had the Masters and the Players," he added, referring to his victories at Royal St George's in 1985 and at Sawgrass in 1987, where he became the first non-American to win the PGA Tour's flagship event.

"So, golf's been pretty good in that respect."

The two-time major champion won 18 times on the European Tour and claimed six PGA Tour titles, including winning the week before his Masters triumph.

"Nobody ever speaks about Greensboro, which I won in a play-off," he said.

"And then I had all the press interest during the week of the tournament, it takes a bit out of you. So I was exhausted going up the final few holes and I was really happy when that final putt went in - I wasn't going down the 10th hole in the play-off."

Lyle, who held the lead after the second and third rounds, opened a three-stroke advantage after a birdie on the ninth in the final round.

However, he bogeyed the par-four 11th and dropped two more shots on the par-three 12th to move level with Mark Calcavecchia, who then birdied the par-five 13th to move one clear.

Lyle said: "I should have made birdie at 13 after a good drive but I didn't. I should have made birdie at 14 from eight feet but I didn't. I should have made birdie, almost eagle, on 15, which I didn't.

"So it was like 'you're not going to win and you've had the best chance ever'. Little did I know I was going to play the last three holes in two under."

A birdie on the short 16th drew him level with Calcavecchia and his memorable birdie on the last, and the jig that followed, will forever be remembered.

Listen to the interview with Sandy Lyle as part of the Masters preview programme on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds from 20:00 BST.

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by Jon Oxley, today at 15:57

    Loved watching Sandy Lyle back in the day. That shot out of the bunker and sinking of the putt has got to be right up there in Masters history hasn't it? What a shame that the majority of golf fans in the UK aren't going to be able to watch any of this year's tournament on TV.

  • Comment posted by mikeh, today at 15:55

    He is proof that nice guys do win

  • Comment posted by TerryB, today at 15:55

    I had the pleasure of talking to Sandy in a Nairobi hotel after he'd played a day in the Kenya Open in the 80s. I'd been out watching that day and was sitting in the lounge when Sandy came and sat next to me. We had a quick chat and what a decent chap he was, so down to earth and a delight to talk to.

  • Comment posted by the original wally walnut, today at 15:51

    It will give a tear or two as well.
    Sandy was a pioneer of British golf success just like Seve was for European golf. Both lovely people and achieved with mercurial talents. I hope Sandy gets a chance beat the cut! 👍👏🏼

  • Comment posted by Route1, today at 15:48

    As a young student, I put a £2.50 ew bet on Sandy to win The Masters in 1988. It was 20/1, so he wasn't exactly unfancied, but £60 was a hell of a windfall for me. The fact that it seemed unlikely after his tee shot on the 72nd hole made it all the better. What a shot that was. One of the purest strikes you will ever see, and one of the most memorable finishes to The Masters. Good on you Sandy!

  • Comment posted by Roberto, today at 15:43

    I wonder how the HAGGIS went down at the winners dinner ?

  • Comment posted by theonecalledm, today at 15:36

    Perfect name for a golfer , Sandy Lie sounds like 14 of the 18 holes I usually play

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 15:30

    A legend. I hope he gets the reception and accolades he deserves.

  • Comment posted by dsw2509, today at 15:28

    Legend. My late father and I watched the Masters win together. Still a vivid memory.
    I also saw him hit a 7 iron at Royal St. George’s one year-I was standing close by. Let’s just say I saw the difference between my miserable efforts and his-on another level. He must have rubbed someone up the wrong way-otherwise a Ryder Cup captain for sure.

    • Reply posted by james brambles , today at 15:58

      james brambles replied:
      Think he said something controversial about Monty and that did it for him

  • Comment posted by Tony Dad, today at 15:25

    ...and he won in proper old school checkered slacks, too

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 15:24

    A great individual and Ryder Cup Player, absolute gentleman - a happy retirement to you.

  • Comment posted by BobH, today at 15:23

    Sandy one of the Greats of his Time !
    A nice man too.
    Some of Todays so called greats could take a leaf out of his Book !

  • Comment posted by GrammarFreak, today at 15:19

    When I see Sandy Lyle, I'm reminded of a quote from Seve B - " If Sandy, Faldo and I were all playing at our absolute best, Sandy would win". If Seve rated him THAT highly, perhaps 2 majors was a little bit below expectations !? Similarly, I'v sometimes thought that Faldo OVER-achieved.
    As for The Masters - anyone but the LIV lot for the win !!!!

    • Reply posted by TheLastTime, today at 15:26

      TheLastTime replied:
      Different players, Lyle played on pure ability, Faldo on hours and hours and hours of repetition, always playing the percentages and pure single minded dedication to a goal. Watching pure talent is something to admire with your eyes but equally with maybe less "natural" ability, what Faldo did is something you have to admire and respect.

  • Comment posted by TheLastTime, today at 15:17

    How old does it make me feel that I watched it live.

  • Comment posted by Murray M, today at 15:15

    Best Ryder Cup captain we NEVER had. Disgrace, enjoy your retirement Sandy!!

  • Comment posted by Johnson Tottle, today at 15:14

    I've placed a cheeky £200 bet on Lyle as I have a feeling he may sneak a win.

    • Reply posted by Bigmac, today at 15:53

      Bigmac replied:
      I wish I had money to burn!

  • Comment posted by TheFridge, today at 15:13

    It's about time. He's been hogging a place in the Masters for years.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 15:19

      Kherosguns replied:
      about time you left.

  • Comment posted by Hammer Trev, today at 15:12

    I'm going to be a bit controversial here, but maybe he shouldn't be in the Masters in any case. Clearly not good enough and taking up a slot that could be used by a player more likely to make the cut and contend. Yes, I get it that he earned the right when he won back in the day.

    • Reply posted by Kherosguns, today at 15:19

      Kherosguns replied:
      not controversial just silly.

  • Comment posted by Dougie, today at 15:09

    Thanks for the entraining golf, remember your Open win at Royal St George's.

    The birdie to win the Masters arguably one of the greatest moments in Scottish Sport.

