LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman (left) has helped attract some of the world's best talents to the Saudi-backed project, including reigning Open champion Cameron Smith

The 87th Masters Venue: Augusta National, Georgia Date: 6-9 April Coverage: Live text commentary of all four rounds on BBC Sport website. Live radio commentary on Thursday from 20:00 BST and Friday from 21:00, on Saturday from 21:00 and Sunday from 20:00

The Masters did not invite LIV Golf commissioner Greg Norman to this year's tournament because organisers want "the focus to be on the competition".

Eighteen players from the Saudi-backed LIV, including six former winners, will play this week's major at Augusta.

"We did not extend an invitation to Mr Norman," said chairman Fred Ridley.

With PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley being invited, Norman told the Telegraph external-link it was a "petty" decision.

"Funnily enough, I haven't been invited," the 68-year-old added.

"As a major winner I always was before, but they only sent me a grounds pass last year and nothing, zilch, this time around. I'm disappointed because it's so petty but of course I'll still be watching."

Ridley, in his annual pre-tournament news conference on Wednesday, said: "The primary issue and driver is that I want the focus this week to be on the Masters. In the last 10 years Greg Norman has only been here twice and one of those was as a commentator."

Norman, a three-time runner-up at Augusta National in the 1980s and 1990s, has become a controversial figure in the game after fronting the LIV Golf series, which began in 2022 with eight invitational events and has started a 14-event league this year.

Earlier this week, he said players from the breakaway tour are planning a group celebration behind the 18th green at Augusta if one of them wins the Masters on Sunday.

The Australian former world number one was also not invited to the 150th Open at St Andrews last year, despite being a two-time champion of golf's oldest major.

The R&A, which hosts the Open, suggested Norman's involvement in the controversial LIV series would be an unwelcome distraction.