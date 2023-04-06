Close menu

Masters 2023: Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland & Brooks Koepka lead as Tiger Woods struggles

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Jon Rahm lines up a putt during his first round at the 2023 Masters
World number three Rahm recorded the lowest 18-hole score in Masters history for players with a double bogey or worse on the first hole

Spain's Jon Rahm recovered from a four-putt double bogey on the first hole to share the early clubhouse lead with Viktor Hovland and Brooks Koepka on a scoreable opening day at the Masters.

Rahm, one of the favourites to win at Augusta, knocked in seven birdies and an eagle for a stunning seven-under 65.

A birdie on the 18th moved the world number three alongside Hovland, who had led for almost all of his round.

Koepka, among 18 LIV players in the field, birdied the last to join them.

"We forget about the opening green and it was about as comfortable as I've felt this year," said Rahm.

Another American, Cameron Young, is two shots behind the leaders after carding 67.

Ireland's 2019 Open champion Shane Lowry, American world number seven Xander Schauffele and Australia's 2013 Masters winner Adam Scott are within three shots on a star-studded leaderboard.

However, 15-time major winner Tiger Woods, playing in the same group as Hovland and Schauffele, could not match their exploits and carded a two-over 74.

Woods, 47, has said he will never fully recover from the serious car accident where he nearly lost his leg in February 2021 and his physical condition looked awkward on the steep hills of the iconic course.

American defending champion Scottie Scheffler and Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy - the world's top two players and favourites alongside Rahm to win the Green Jacket - are among the later starters.

While wet weather is forecast for the weekend, raising prospects of a first Monday finish since 1983, the calm conditions on Thursday have enabled eight players so far to shoot under 70.

Viktor Hovland smiles at the end of his first round at the 2023 Masters
European Ryder Cup player Hovland's seven-under 65 was his lowest score in a major championship

What else has happened on day one?

American veteran Fred Couples, the 63-year-old who won the Masters in 1992, became the oldest player to break par at Augusta since Tom Watson in 2015 with a one-under 71.

Couples was two-over par after the front nine before four birdies between the 12th and 17th holes moved him into joint third position.

However, a bogey on the last saw Couples drop down the leaderboard and was overtaken further when the later starters began scoring well.

An initial field of 88 players at the opening men's major of the year was reduced after American pair Will Zalatoris and Kevin Na withdrew because of injury and illness.

World number eight Zalatoris, who was the 2021 runner-up and also finished sixth last year, has been battling with a back injury in recent months.

The 26-year-old's withdrawal was announced minutes before he was due to tee off alongside England's reigning US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick and American 2021 Open winner Collin Morikawa.

Na, one of 18 players from the breakaway LIV Golf tour to be invited, teed off in the first group with Canada's 2003 champion Mike Weir and managed to play the front nine before quitting when four over par.

Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by Tory Mackerelboy, today at 22:33

    If Rory and Brookes ever star in the same gay porno we all know exactly who will be choking on Brooks’ LIV member.

  • Comment posted by Olly P, today at 22:32

    Whether one likes it or not the LIV golfers make it a proper major. Any great tournament needs ALL the best players and golf needs to sort itself out( and stop using players as utterly useless mouthpieces like Rory). Not saying it’s right or wrong but as a spectator!

  • Comment posted by Tory Mackerelboy, today at 22:26

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Laffmetitsoff, today at 22:25

    Posted this on another hys.
    Rahm- 65 shots, tv coverage probably saw a third of 'em.
    Hovland - 65 shots, tv coverage saw virtually all of 'em. Why.?
    Because he played with Tiger and Rahm didn't.
    Absolutely pathetic coverage.

  • Comment posted by Justfacts, today at 22:25

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tory Mackerelboy, today at 22:19

    Its a LIV win all the way, the rebels always beat the Empire.

  • Comment posted by trees, today at 22:14

    Well done Rahm.

    Not my favourite golfer but even so miles better than McIlroy.

    Koepka. One word. Ominous.

  • Comment posted by arab87, today at 22:12

    Watching Freddy Couples play amen corner in -2 was a highlight. Coolness personified.

  • Comment posted by troyston, today at 22:03

    I think this is the first BBC Sport golf headline I’ve seen that doesn’t mention McIlroy.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, today at 22:34

      Justfacts replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by HighPeak, today at 22:03

    BBC - give us golf. Played by 4 to 94 years olds, membership is booming, ladies golf going crazy, great social side, everyone can play not just 1 to 11, non impact exercise, fresh air, teaches you good manners, handicaps mean everyone can compete, golfers live longer. Just ditch your London based left wing, boring woke Exec's please and let us smile when we watch the BBC.

    • Reply posted by troyston, today at 22:06

      troyston replied:
      Teaches good manners tickled me 😂

  • Comment posted by JS81, today at 22:02

    Superb recovery from the opening hole. McIlroy once again taking himself out of contention in the first round, what goes through his head agreeing to give live commentary going up the 9th, shows shear lack of focus, can you imagine woods in his prime doing that, absolutely no chance, which is the difference.

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 22:11

      GazR replied:
      I was cringing at the Sky commentators response! You knew a few didn’t agree with him doing it by their tone of voice at the start but then they all ‘fell in line’ and said oh that was wonderful!
      I thought Coltart would say what he really thought of it but criticising Rory seems to be forbidden.
      I did put a tenner on him each way after that double! The odds were more ‘realistic’ then :)

  • Comment posted by bushmaster80, today at 22:00

    LIV are poo!

    • Reply posted by GazR, today at 22:04

      GazR replied:
      Currently tied for the lead lol

  • Comment posted by Panda, today at 21:57

    LIV for the win !

  • Comment posted by Amun-Ra, today at 21:53

    Beautiful round of golf. Keopka looks strong

  • Comment posted by killerfrail, today at 21:52

    Rambo, Brookes and Speith I think will be the thrilling trio come Sunday. maybe Cam Smith too

  • Comment posted by Sport Report, today at 21:52

    Rahm: the cream rising to the top

    • Reply posted by Nohumour, today at 22:33

      Nohumour replied:
      ...not sure that's cream. 😉

  • Comment posted by billpunton, today at 21:49

    When the greedy golfers destroyed the structure that had made them great I stopped caring and switched off.

  • Comment posted by JimmyC, today at 21:34

    Great start, couple of Europeans at the top of the leaderboard

