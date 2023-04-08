Last updated on .From the section Golf

Heavy downpours forced play to be abandoned on the third day of the Masters after American Brooks Koepka had extended his lead at Augusta.

Halfway leader Koepka leads on 13 under after six holes, four clear of Spain's Jon Rahm who bogeyed the fifth.

Koepka started the third round - delayed after Friday's wet weather - on 12 under and landed another birdie before the players were forced off.

In the soaking conditions, Tiger Woods dropped to nine over par.

The five-time champion, 47, started on the 10th tee as Augusta organisers attempted to get through as much play as possible before the persistent rain made the course unplayable.

Woods dropped six shots in seven holes, including back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th.

After several hours of rain, the hooter sounded at 15:15 local time (20:15 BST) and play was immediately called off for the day.

Leader Koepka, who was playing in a three-ball with Rahm and American amateur Sam Bennett, was putting on the seventh green - which looked close to being flooded - when they were forced off the course.

It means the final group must play 29 holes on Sunday if the tournament is to finish on time and avoid a first Monday finish since 1983.

But the weather forecast looks more positive, with drier and sunnier conditions expected.

More to follow.