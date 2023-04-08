Close menu

Masters 2023: Rains stops third round at Augusta as Brooks Koepka leads

Heavy downpours forced play to be abandoned on the third day of the Masters after American Brooks Koepka had extended his lead at Augusta.

Halfway leader Koepka leads on 13 under after six holes, four clear of Spain's Jon Rahm who bogeyed the fifth.

Koepka started the third round - delayed after Friday's wet weather - on 12 under and landed another birdie before the players were forced off.

In the soaking conditions, Tiger Woods dropped to nine over par.

The five-time champion, 47, started on the 10th tee as Augusta organisers attempted to get through as much play as possible before the persistent rain made the course unplayable.

Woods dropped six shots in seven holes, including back-to-back double bogeys on the 15th and 16th.

After several hours of rain, the hooter sounded at 15:15 local time (20:15 BST) and play was immediately called off for the day.

Leader Koepka, who was playing in a three-ball with Rahm and American amateur Sam Bennett, was putting on the seventh green - which looked close to being flooded - when they were forced off the course.

It means the final group must play 29 holes on Sunday if the tournament is to finish on time and avoid a first Monday finish since 1983.

But the weather forecast looks more positive, with drier and sunnier conditions expected.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by AlanAitken, today at 21:20

    If "heavy rain abandons play" then why can't the play just continue? And how much do the BBC's headline writers get paid?

  • Comment posted by barry, today at 21:20

    Tiger woods will win eagle every hole tomorrow I’m a time traveller I’ve seen it 🤨

  • Comment posted by Weird Superman, today at 21:18

    Shambolic from Augusta. An absolutely tinpot tournament run by a bunch of old men about 60 years behind the times.

    As for the golf the have actually managed to play, it don't get any better than a LIV player winning, Woods dead last and Rory back home already.

  • Comment posted by Tapir, today at 21:17

    It's a shame they stop play, part of the fun of sports is watching them play in bad conditions. Football's excellent to watch when it's all wet and muddy !

  • Comment posted by Inverness, today at 21:16

    Some good golf being played. Conditions on the greens really bad: whole greens could be categorised as subject to caual water. Looking forward to tomorrow.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 21:16

    I'm only going to talk about Roaring Rory here. As the BBC have been talking about him so much.

    He didn't drop a shot today. Remarkable and ruthless consistency in these conditions.

  • Comment posted by mollboy, today at 21:14

    All very boring, runaway leader and Brits on the missing list......again...

  • Comment posted by brianusedtobe8, today at 21:12

    I just hope the conditions have become unplayable otherwise no justification for suspending play especially for pampered pro golfers

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 21:16

      bensondog replied:
      think the answer is in the abandonment!

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 21:11

    RM ain’t stupid, he knew what was coming and took a dive, he wants to win the grand slam in perfect conditions with a big audience, 👍

  • Comment posted by Pep Guardiola, today at 21:10

    Has Rory Mcilroy made the cut BBC?

    • Reply posted by Champ20ns, today at 21:14

      Champ20ns replied:
      He didn't drop any shots today. He's destined to win.

  • Comment posted by Champ20ns, today at 21:10

    Roaring Rory now has a big chance of winning, after the Tigers collapse today.

    No one else can compete with him.

  • Comment posted by hiphopanonymous, today at 21:10

    Wouldn't have this issue if they played the masters somewhere sunny.
    Saudi Arabia perhaps?

    • Reply posted by Tapir, today at 21:12

      Tapir replied:
      Sandstorms stop play !!

  • Comment posted by ps, today at 21:09

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by BigDog, today at 21:08

    At least the Stephen Nolan show on 5 live will be back on air ( Hopefully ).

  • Comment posted by 32765586, today at 21:08

    This is disastrous news. I’ll be at the mother in laws for an Easter Sunday lunch when the business end of ‘moving day’ will be taking place. One of the highlights of the sporting year snatched away from me. Thanks a bunch inclement weather!

  • Comment posted by Y0U, today at 21:07

    Sorry but what does any of this have to do with who is apparently the only golfer in the tournament, Rory McIlroy? Poor reporting.

  • Comment posted by FLAPPER, today at 21:06

    Looks like a LIV player is going to win it, so much for all the has beens playing in LIV. Even old boy Mickelson is doing alright

  • Comment posted by bogger, today at 21:04

    I hope an LIV golfer does the biz. They have been victimised by the smugerati for too long. As Rory Mac would tell you himself,the marriage between middle eastern moolah and golf is a match made in valhalla.

    • Reply posted by Paul Appleton, today at 21:16

      Paul Appleton replied:
      There is nothing to stop an LIV conscript winning the Masters...so your point is?

  • Comment posted by yogibear, today at 21:04

    Nature's way of saying, this is boring 😴

  • Comment posted by Al_Bundy, today at 21:02

    Is anyone else annoyed by the coverage of the Masters on Sky Sports? Why were they showing some inane chat from the Golf Channel instead of live coverage? Yet there was live action on the red button.

    • Reply posted by sheffieldhammer, today at 21:05

      sheffieldhammer replied:
      It's because sky are only showing cbs coverage most of the time

