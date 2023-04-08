Sandy Lyle kisses his replica putter from his 1988 Masters win

Scotland's Sandy Lyle spent a night on the booze before bringing the curtain down on his glittering career in bizarre circumstances as the Masters resumed on Saturday.

Lyle had to return at 08:00 local time to a 12-foot putt for par on the 18th after play was suspended for a second time on Friday when three trees fell across the 17th tee amid high winds.

The 1998 champion, still feeling the effects of "a lot of tequila and a bit of whisky tasting", two-putted for a bogey and a round of 83.

Lyle used a replica of the putter with which he secured victory 35 years ago as he completed his 42nd and final Masters appearance.

"It's a shame we didn't get a chance to finish yesterday, but that's just the way it is," said the 65-year-old.

"I needed about another 30 seconds probably and I would have had the chance to hit the putt.

"We tried to talk to the official that, 'you know, please, let us finish'. But, no, they stuck to the rules, and rules are rules and we had to abide by that."

The two-time major winner - Lyle won The Open three years before his Masters triumph - admitted the "emotions are pretty high" as he called time on his career, having already announced his decision to retire.

"As you look back at it, it's gone very quick since '88, but it's never let me down," he said. "From winning the tournament you really appreciate how big the Masters is, the memories, the way you're treated as a past champion.

"I'm looking forward to coming back here every year for the champions dinner, to play the par-three course and play on the Sunday [before the Masters]."

Lyle had an enjoyed a more fitting farewell on Friday, waving and blowing a kiss to patrons around the 18th green.

"I think it was the right thing to do, to say something back to the patrons," he said. "They have been very good, very knowledgeable of the game of golf.

"I've probably been miserable a few times when I come off the 18th and I want to go and bang my head into a wall somewhere, but other times it's been great.

"They have been very supportive and more noticeable probably yesterday. They all stood up coming up the 18th and Jason Kokrak stood by the green and clapped for me all the way from there.

"So they're nice memories and I'm going away with, going home with a good feeling."