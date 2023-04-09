Last updated on .From the section Golf

American Brooks Koepka maintained his two-shot lead over Spain's Jon Rahm going into Sunday's final round at the Masters after they completed their rain-delayed third rounds at Augusta.

Koepka, who plays on the controversial LIV Tour, is 11 under after a 73.

His four-shot lead at the start of Sunday was cut to two when he bogeyed the seventh and Rahm birdied it and both had two bogeys on the second nine.

Norway's Viktor Hovland, had five straight birdies to reach eight under.

The Norwegian, who was joint leader with Koepka and Rahm after round one, dropped to three under after 10 but his run of birdies lifted him back into contention.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods, who was nine over and bottom of the remaining field, pulled out of the tournament through injury before play resumed.

The third round was finally completed at 11:50 local time (16:50 BST). The final round is scheduled to start at 12:30 (17:30 BST).

The 53-man field will go out in the traditional two-balls, with Koepka and Rahm going out last, but groups will start on both the first and 10th tees to ensure the tournament is finished on time.

Improved and sunnier weather in Augusta means the threat of a first Monday finish at the Masters since 1983 seems to have been avoided.

