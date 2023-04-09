Last updated on .From the section Golf

The second and third days of the Masters were delayed by wet and stormy weather, raising the prospect of a first Monday finish since 1983

Five-time champion Tiger Woods has withdrawn from the Masters because of injury, hours before the resumption of the third round on Sunday.

The 47-year-old was six over par after seven holes of his third round before heavy rain stopped play on Saturday.

That had left him last of the 54 remaining players on nine-over overall.

Woods had earlier battled to go beyond the halfway stage - equalling the record set by Gary Player and Fred Couples of 23 consecutive cuts made.

The 15-time Major champion said on social media he had reaggravated his plantar fasciitis, which is tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel

After starting his delayed third round on the 10th tee, Woods appeared to be troubled by pain in his right leg as he played the 17th hole, moments before the wet weather caused play to be abandoned.

He feared his leg would have to be amputated after suffering serious injuries in a car accident in Los Angeles in February in 2021, though he made a remarkable return 14 months later to once again make the cut at the Masters.

More to follow.