Castlerock will be the co-host venue alongside Galgorm Castle for this year's World Invitational men's and women's event in Northern Ireland.

Since the event started in 2019, Massereene has been co-host but the county Londonderry links will assume the role in the 2023 edition.

Competitors will play one round at each venue over the first two days before Galgorm hosts the closing 36 holes.

"Castlerock is a stunning links venue," said tournament director Andrew Snoddy.

"I am excited by the added dimension it brings to the event. It will test every part of the players' games and having two courses offering a mix of links and parkland challenges further enhances the ISPS Handa World Invitational's quest for innovation."

Once again in addition to the DP World Tour event from 17-20 August, the concurrently-run women's tournament will be co-sanctioned by the LPGA Tour and the Ladies European Tour.

Castlerock General Manager Bert Mackay said that club will be "incredibly excited to see it being put to the test by some of the world's best" after undertaking a large amount of course improvements in recent years.

Three-time LPGA Tour winner Christina Kim described Castlerock as a "spectacular course".

"It is rugged with its beauty, demanding and constantly makes you think. You need to be smart about how you challenge the course and have faith in your abilities," said the US Solheim Cup player.

In 2022, Scotland's Ewen Ferguson picked up his second DP World Tour title as he triumphed in the men's event while Sweden's Maja Stark fired a stunning closing round of 63 to win the women's competition by five strokes.

Castlerock Golf Club was founded in 1901 and after additional land was leased seven years later, renowned Scottish golf course architect and clubs manufacturer Ben Sayers was commissioned to design an 18-hole layout.