Last updated on .From the section Golf

Allisen Corpuz hit five birdies in a bogey-free third round in Texas

Chevron Championship third-round leaderboard -10 A Corpuz (US), A Yin (US; -9 A Yang (Kor) A Valenzuela (Swi) M Khang (US); -8 HJ Choi (Kor), HJ Kim (Kor), N Korda (US) A Kim (Kor) -7 A Thitikul (Tha) Selected others: -6 L Vu (US); - 1 L Maguire (Ire), G Hall (Eng); Full leaderboard

Allisen Corpuz and Angel Yin will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Chevron Championship.

The American duo carded five-under 67 in the third round to move to 10 under for the tournament.

Amy Yang hit the best round of the day, the South Korean's seven-under 65 moving her joint-second alongside Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela and Megan Khang of the United States.

England's Georgia Hall is nine off the lead after a even-par 72 third round.

Yin birdied three of the last four holes to move to the top of the leaderboard with Corpuz, who birdied four of the first five holes in a bogey-free round.

"I feel really good this week," Yin said. "I've been feeling really good and calm this entire year leading up. I'm just happy to see myself playing good."

Second-round leader Kim A-lim of South Korea also carded a 72 and is one of four players, including Olympic champion Nelly Korda, two shots off the pace on eight under.

The remainder of the second round had to be completed on Saturday after a heavy rain and then darkness forced a premature finish on day two.

World number one Lydia Ko and defending champion Jennifer Kupcho were among those to miss the cut.