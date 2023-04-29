Last updated on .From the section Golf

Rahm needed just 25 putts in his third round at Vidanta

Mexico Open third-round leaderboard -19 T Finau (US); - 17 J Rahm (Spa), A Bhatia (US); -16 B Wu (US); - 13 W Gordon (US) Selected others: -10 B Taylor (Eng), -7 H Hall (Eng), F Molinari (Ita) Full leaderboard

Masters champion Jon Rahm equalled his lowest round on the PGA Tour as he shot a course record 61 in the Mexico Open third round.

The Spaniard fired in 10 birdies and along with Akshay Bhatia is two shots behind leader Tony Finau.

World number one Rahm went in at 29 after nine holes, and was close with a birdie attempt on the 18th that would have sealed a 60 at par-71 Vidanta.

Finau kept his composure, and the lead, with a six-under round of 65.

Rahm, the defending Mexico champion having beaten America's Finau to take the title a year ago, said: "It was very satisfying. It was about as good a ball-striking round as you could get.

"It was only on 18 that I realised it could have been a 60 or 59."

He finished 17 under, together with 21-year-old Bhatia, who went round in 63 - equal to the previous course record.

Rahm only missed one green in regulation, and required just 25 putts in total.

It was the joint-lowest PGA Tour round of his career, having twice shot 61 previously.